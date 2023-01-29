Director of football Mark Molesley celerbrates Gosport's stoppage time winner. Picture by Tom Phillips

Trailing 2-0 at home to Hayes & Yeading with 15 minutes remaining, Boro were only out of the Southern League Premier South relegation zone on goal difference.

But Bradley Tarbuck’s penalty gave them renewed hope and two stoppage time goals from top scorer Dan Wooden sealed a remarkable comeback.

It was a complete contrast to October’s visit to Hayes, where Boro led 2-0 after only five minutes before losing 3-2!

Goalkeeper Pat O'Flaherty celebrates with two-goal hero Dan Wooden. Picture by Tom Phillips

‘The most pleasing thing was the character and desire we showed,’ Molesley told The News.

‘The energy around the ground was fantastic, it was an energetic crowd and the boys responded to that.

‘To see the connection between the supporters and the players at the end was a special moment.’

Molesley threw all three of his new loan signings into the starting XI.

Dan Wooden wheels away after his stoppage time leveller. Picture by Tom Phillips

Among them were midfielder George Hunt, on loan from Slough Town, who only met his new team-mates on the day of the game.

Hunt, who Molesley worked with at AFC Bournemouth, was deployed alongside Harvey Rew in central midfield with Danny Hollands starting a four-game suspension.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth loanee Noa Boutin started in the left wing-back role and Hawks winger Gianni Crichlow was on the right flank.

It was the visitors who took a 34th minute lead, though, through Jean-Baptise Fischer, and Moses Emmanuel added a second within minutes.

Gosport fans celebrate their team's stoppage time winner. Picture by Tom Phillips

‘There’s no hiding place,’ said Molesley. ‘It’s been a disappointing season. We could have folded, but we didn’t - and that’s down to the character and bravery shown by the players.

‘They showed heart and desire in the second half, that was the most pleasing thing.

‘You need character and attitude. You can train well, you can play well, but if you haven’t got the right mentality it will all be in vain.’

Molesley was also delighted with his second half subs as Gosport collected a third league win in six Premier South games under his management.

Boro debuant Gianni Crichlow, left. Picture by Tom Phillips

‘The team that starts is obviously important, but the team that finishes is just as important,’ he stated.

‘Rory Williams came on and used his experience to get us playing, and Billie Busari had a big impact when he came on.

‘Brett Williams came on and he took some of the attention away from Dan Wooden, allowing him to do his thing - it was two great timed runs and two great finishes.

‘Yes, we nicked it at the death but we nicked it because we had a never-say-die attitude.’

Boro travel to Salisbury on Tuesday to face a Whites side fresh from having been caned 5-0 at Merthyr Town.

That meant a miserable debut for Pompey’s teenage keeper Toby Steward, who was beaten four times in the first half in south Wales.

Dan Wooden is beaten in the air. Picture by Tom Phillips

Boro debutant Noa Boutin. Picture by Tom Phillips

Brad Tarbuck scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Tom Phillips

Harry Medway celebrates after the full-time whistle. Picture by Tom Phillips

Boro's Harry Medway. Picture by Tom Phillips

