Spectator-turned-referee awards controversial penalty as Fleetlands are dumped out of the Hampshire Trophy on the Isle of Wight

Matty Andrews, right, scored twice for Fleetlands in the Hampshire Trophy loss at Brading. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Due to some miscommunication, no recognised match official turned up for the quarter-final at Brading Town at the weekend.

As a result, a spectator volunteered to take the whistle for the Hampshire FA organised competition tie - and promptly awarded a controversial penalty against Fleetlands.

That was duly converted and helped the holders run out 6-4 winners, halting the Coptermen’s seven-game winning league and cup streak.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘It wasn’t as if we’d just travelled down the road,’ said Blakeman.

‘We’d paid a few hundred pounds at least to get to the Isle of Wight. It’s a substantial cost to clubs at our level.

‘It was a case of ‘we’re here now, let’s play’.

‘If we’d decided not to play, we’d only have had to pay the same costs out again next week, and we’d have had to call a league game off.

‘The referee made some strange decisions for both teams, but they key decision - the penalty - went against us.’

The scores were level at 1-1 approaching half-time when debutant defender Toby Wilson was penalised for a foul.

‘It was a very strange decision,’ said Blakeman. ‘He blew the whistle, the players stopped, and he awarded a penalty because he said our defender had two hands on their attacker.

‘I was frustrated on the sidelines and it created frustration among the players.

‘It creates an element of doubt in the players’ minds, and that creates a false game.’

Fleetlands conceded the sixth goal with the last kick of the game, though again Blakeman felt it was a ‘strange decision’ with regards to a potential offside.

The visitors scored through Matt Andrews (2), Alpay Ali and Jamie Winter.

‘We just have to take it on the chin and regroup,’ said Blakeman.

‘We’ve just got to try and finish as high as we can in the (Hampshire Premier) league now.’

Locks Heath’s draw with Winchester Castle at the weekend leaves Fleetlands six points adrift of third-placed Locks with three games in hand.

Fleetlands still have top two Moneyfields (home) and Denmead (home and away) to play, as well as a trip to Locks.