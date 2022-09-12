In the build-up to every Pompey first team fixture in 2022/23, Roger Holmes will be looking back at a corresponding match by featuring an archive Sports Mail front cover and an inside page here at portsmouth.co.uk

Roger almost certainly boasts the largest collection of Sports Mails among Pompey fans - he has over 3,000 of them.

He wrote a weekly nostalgia page in the Sports Mail for most of the 21st century, right up until the end of last season.

The front page of the Sports Mail, September 14 2013, when Pompey won at Burton - and a page devoted to Pompey Women's fine early-season form

With the Blues travelling to Burton on Tuesday, Roger turns the clock back to September 2013 …

Strikes by Ricky Holmes and Simon Ferry either side of the break helped Pompey to their first away League Two victory of the season against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium watched by 3,577.

Holmes latched onto a Jordan Pickford save to put the Blues ahead after 34 minutes and only a stunning one-handed stop by the current England goalkeeper prevented Andy Barcham doubling the lead before half-time.

Ferry stole in on another save by Pickford to stab in from close range in the 53rd minute.

Pompey defender Yassin Moutaouakil was sent off for kicking out at Jimmy Phillips before Zander Diamond netted a consolation six minutes into stoppage time.

Pickford, then 19, was playing his fourth game on loan for Burton from Sunderland.

Burton: Jordan Pickford, Phil Edwards, Zander Diamond, Lee Bell, Rene Howe (Alex MacDonald 59), Adam Reed (Matty Palmer 59), Damien McCrory, Jimmy Phillips, Dominic Knowles, Adam McGurk (Dominic Knowles 86), Marcus Holness, Michael Symes.

Pompey: John Sullivan, Yassin Moutaouakil, Joe Devera, Sonny Bradley, Danny East, Jed Wallace, Johnny Ertl, Simon Ferry, Andy Barcham (Shaun Cooper 79), Ricky Holmes (Ryan Bird 79), Patrick Agyemang (Roman Padovani 79).

It was Pompey’s first away win in the fourth tier since 1980. Burton went on to finish in the play-offs - alongside two clubs no longer in the EFL, Southend and York - while Pompey finished 13th, 12 points adrift of the play-offs.

Pompey Youth claimed a 2-1 victory at Dagenham & Redbridge in the Alliance Youth League at Spurs Lodge in north London.

On 20 minutes, Dagenham were gifted a lead they didn’t deserve when Pompey goalkeeper Alfie Raine failed to deal with a corner and Dan Radman scored into an empty net.

Just before the break, Brandon Haunstrup set up a chance for Heon Kim to equalise.

As Pompey went all out for the winner in the second half, Bradley Tarbuck went near to scoring.

The Blues were rewarded for their efforts midway through the half when good work by Tarbuck and Australian Nick Tarasenko allowed Ben Close to run clear and ram home the winner.

The Sports Mail of September 14 also devoted a page to the Portsmouth Women’s team, who were second in the FA Premier League Southern Division after three games. The Blues - then managed by Katie Poore and Perry Northeast - were to finish fourth.

Havant & Waterlooville slumped to a disappointing home defeat against Hayes & Yeading in the Conference South.

Jack Mills and Kamaron English gave the visitors a two-goal lead with Nic Ciardini scoring for Hawks with a late penalty.

Gosport were still searching for their first Conference South win of the season after going down 2-0 away to Boreham Wood.

The first goal was scored by Donovan Simmonds and the second an own goal from Brett Poate.

AFC Portchester demolished Horndean 5-0 in the FA Cup with doubles from Simon Woods and Jamie Musselwhite and a single from Louie Castles.

