In the build-up to every Pompey first team fixture in 2022/23, Roger Holmes will be looking back at a corresponding match by featuring an archive Sports Mail front cover and an inside page here at portsmouth.co.uk

Roger almost certainly boasts the largest collection of Sports Mails among Pompey fans - he has over 3,000 of them.

He wrote a weekly nostalgia page in the Sports Mail for most of the 21st century, right up until the end of last season.

Flashback to April 1983 and the front and back pages of the Sports Mail, the day Pompey won 3-0 at fellow Division 3 promotion-chasers Newport County.

With the Blues visiting Newport on Tuesday in the League Cup, Roger looks back to a crucial victory 39 years ago in south Wales en route to third tier promotion …

*

After going three matches without a win, Pompey returned to form on April 16, 1983.

They trounced fellow promotion-chasers Newport County 3-0 in front of 10,419 at Somerton Park to move into second place.

After a goalless first half that saw Alan Knight produce a brilliant save to keep out a Steve Lowndes effort, Pompey struck three times in 18 minutes.

Billy Rafferty headed in Neil Webb’s cross on 54 minutes, then seven minutes later hooked home a second goal.

Pompey wrapped the game up in the 72nd minute when Alan Rogers accelerated down the left flank and crossed for Alan Biley to head home.

Pompey ended the season as Division 3 champions, their second promotion in four years.

Newport: Mark Kendall, Vaughan Jones, John Relish (Reid), Boyle, Keith Oakes, Ken Stroud, Steve Lowndes, John Aldridge, Tommy Tynan, Neil Bailey, Karl Elsey.

Pompey: Alan Knight, John McLaughlin (Peter Ellis), Colin Sullivan, Bobby Doyle, Mick Tait, Steve Aizlewood, Neil Webb, Kevin Dillon, Billy Rafferty, Alan Biley, Alan Rogers.

*

Oxford United chairman Robert Maxwell announced that his club had agreed with Reading to amalgamate under the name Thames Valley Royals. Following widespread protests, the idea was dropped.

Oxford, with John Aldridge in their side, ended up winning promotion to the top flight two years later.

*

Goals in each half by Jimmy Case and Michael Robinson gave Brighton a 2-1 win over Second Division Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Arsenal took the lead through Tony Woodcock against Manchester United at Highbury in the other semi-final, but second-half strikes from Bryan Robson and Norman Whiteside gave United a 2-1 victory.

*

Southampton kept their hopes of European football alive by pulling off a great 3-2 victory over First Division leaders Liverpool at The Dell. Steve Moran opened the scoring for Saints with a second minute penalty and, after Kenny Dalglish and Craig Johnson scored for Liverpool, Nick Holmes bagged a brace for Lawrie McMenemy’s team.

*

Sunderland goalkeeper Chris Turner was taken to hospital unconscious after being stretchered off with a head injury following a collision with Norwich City striker Keith Bertschin.

*

AFC Bournemouth drew their Third Division clash 0-0 at Southend United.

Trevor Senior – on loan from Pompey – gave Aldershot a shock lead at Fourth Division promotion-chasers Port Vale, but the home side hit back to win 2-1.

*

Waterlooville drew 1-1 at home to Alvechurch in the Southern League Cup – Calvin Hore the goalscorer with a second half penalty leveller – but the visitors won 7-2 on aggregate.