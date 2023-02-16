Steve Hutchings set to return to Moneyfields colours after three goals in two games for Chichester City

Steve Hutchings has just scored for Chichester in last weekend's home Isthmian League win against VCD.. Picture by Neil Holmes

After playing for Moneys in last Friday’s Wessex League draw with Pagham, the striker started for Chi the following afternoon in an Isthmian League South East home game with VCD.

Hutchings headed in Chi’s second goal in a 2-0 victory, and three days later bagged a brace in a 3-0 home league win against Littlehampton.

He opened the scoring after four minutes and converted an 82nd minute penalty before being taken off in the closing stages.

Hutchings will be back in Moneys colours on Friday when Premier Division title challengers AFC Stoneham visit Westleigh Park.

Chi boss Miles Rutherford has already asked if the player could be made available for his side’s league trip to Three Bridges the following day.

Hutchings, though, could be asked to turn out for Moneys reserves in a Hampshire Premier League Senior Division fixture against Harvest at Front Lawn.

Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull could ask for a handful of his first team squad to face Harvest in a bid to ease the reserves’ relegation fears.

‘Steve is still very much a Moneyfields player, 100 per cent,’ confirmed Turnbull. ‘His allegiance is to Moneyfields.

‘It was a win-win in midweek - it was better Steve got minutes rather than do a 60-minute recorded session.’

As Moneys didn’t train on Tuesday, due to no venue as a result of Pompey playing the same evening, the players were asked to send in recorded data showing they had done some work.

‘Chichester have asked if Steve can play on Saturday but I need to speak to him. He will always help Miles and Graeme (Gee) if he can, but Moneyfields is his priority.’

Having gone close to winning the HPL title last season, Moneys’ reserves are currently bottom of the top flight - having not won since September 3 in league action.

Though it was not ‘imperative’ that Moneys won the title in 2021/22, it certainly is with regards to avoiding a drop into Division 1 of the county league.

‘We need a competitive standard (for the reserves),’ stated Turnbull. ‘That’s why we entered that league in the first place.

‘We have to do something to give Simon (Hayes, reserve team manager) a competitive team. Three or four wins could be enough (to keep Moneys in the Senior Division).’

Centre halves Jack Lee and Craig Hardy are available to face Stoneham after missing the 1-1 draw with Pagham.

In their absence, Harry Birmingham partnered Adam Cripps in central defence, the latter making his first start of the season. But Cripps is unavailable on Friday.