Stoppage-time penalty gives youthful US Portsmouth dramatic Wessex League opening-day win at Petersfield

Dylan Holgate, seen here celebrating a goal for Gosport Borough U18s, netted on his step 5 debut for US Portsmouth against former club Petersfield. Picture by Dave Haines.

A two-match stadium ban - imposed for a red card against Fareham last season - meant Quirke was unable to attend US’ Premier Division curtain-raiser at newly-promoted Petersfield.

Quirke missed a dramatic finale - Petersfield equalising deep into stoppage time but US still winning thanks to sub Simon Woods’ penalty.

US, overseen by Henry Millington and Steve Dalton, handed step 5 debuts to two former Gosport Borough Under-18s - Jimmy Walters and Dylan Holgate.

And they combined for the only goal of the opening half, Walters getting down the right flank and sending in a cross which Holgate converted at the back post.

Walters was playing on the right of a front three with Holgate - who made 19 league and cup appearances for Petersfield last season - on the left. Josh Bailey played as the central striker.

Quirke has also dual signed two youngsters currently at Gosport, midfielders Tom Rolls and Will Ayre, and the former was also handed his step 5 debut last night.

The manager said: ‘I was sat at home looking at Twitter and WhatsApp, trying to gauge what’s going on. It wasn’t very nice for sure.

‘It was really satisfying to start with a win, it’s what you’ve worked hard for in pre-season.

“It was a very young starting XI. Shawn Benjamin’s in his 30s, Cameron (Quirke) and Tyler Burns are 24/25, and the rest are 22 or under.

‘But I’m excited to work with this group - they’re coachable, they listen.’

Petersfield’s starting XI included three former US players - close season signings Dec Seiden, Callum Glen and Ryan Smart.

The hosts levelled in stoppage through a superb effort from Matty Dougan, but there was still time for keeper Jay Morris to bring down sub Junior Camara.

Woods, who had only been introduced around 10 minutes from time, calmly sent Morris the wrong way.