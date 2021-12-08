Strike ace Lee Wort provides the sparkle as AFC Portchester progress past rivals Fareham Town in Hampshire Senior Cup on derby evening threatened by electrical issues

Lee Wort is mobbed after firing AFC Portchester ahead against Fareham Town. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Electrical issues at The OnGroup Site Stadium had put the Hampshire Senior Cup third round meeting between the rivals in doubt but with kick-off pushed back until 8.30pm, goal machine Wort took his tally for the season to 27 with a double as the Royals edged the 'El Creekio' battle 2-0.

And they can now look forward to a potential blockbuster last-eight meeting with League One Pompey or Championship AFC Bournemouth's under-23s side, who still have third round ties to play against AFC Stoneham and Farnborough respectively.

Supporters were refused into the ground for a sustained period prior to kick-off as Portchester drastically tried to resolve electrical problems at the ground, which left one of the floodlights unlit while there were other power-related issues.

But the game did finally get going, some 45 minutes later than initially planned, as the rivals met in an ‘El Creekio’ derby for the second time this season.

It was a game largely lacking in clear-cut chances but when those did arrive Portchester had just the man to finish them off.

First, Wort outmuscled Fareham defender Archie Willcox then slotted past the onrushing Declan McCarthy to put the hosts ahead after 19 minutes.

Captain Steve Ramsey somehow dragged a close range shot wide of the far post when it looked easier to score two minutes later after Marley Ridge had fizzed the ball into him.

AFC Portchester striker Lee Wort celebrates firing his side ahead against Fareham. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Portchester goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe had very little to do all evening while at the other end, McCarthy was at full stretch to keep out full-back Conor Bailey's thunderous 25-yard free-kick on 84 minutes.

But the killer second did arrive for the Royals and who else but Wort to grab it three minutes from the end. Ridge's raking pass over the top sent the profilic forward away and he rifled into the corner to secure Dave Carter's side's passage into the quarter-finals.

AFC Portchester: Mowthorpe; Searle, DaCosta, Pearce, Bailey, Ramsey, Raine, Ridge, Aston, Wort, Jatta. Subs: Greenough (Jatta, 77), Sharp (Aston, 87), Bello, New, King.