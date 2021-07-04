Strike trio prove big miss for AFC Portchester in pre-season friendly opener defeat at Steve Claridge's Salisbury
AFC Portchester were without strike trio Kieran Roberts, Alex Baldacchino and Lee Wort for their pre-season opener at Southern League Premier South side Salisbury yesterday.
But the Royals boss Dave Carter took some positives from a 4-1 defeat against former Pompey striker Steve Claridge's men.
New man Mikey Finch grabbed Portchester's goal as they got preparations for the 2021-22 Wessex League Premier Division season under way.
Both goalkeepers signed this summer - former Pompey stopper Leon Pitman and Matt Petts – were handed a half each to impress at Salisbury.
Meanwhile, defenders Curtis Da Costa and Sam Pearce - both recruited from Carter's former club Moneyfields - completed 90 minutes in the opening pre-season fixture.
But Carter felt his side were lacking some firepower with Wort, Roberts and Baldacchino all missing - and he's looking forward to welcoming the trio back as pre-season progresses.
The Royals boss said: ‘It was the forward line we lacked yesterday. I had no Kieron Roberts, Baldacchino and no Lee Wort, so that’s where we lacked a little bit going forward.
‘We’ll find that other the next few games and moving forward. Pre-season is about finding partnerships and what works and what doesn’t work and fitness, really.
‘They’re (Salisbury) a good outfit, it’s a test against a top-quality side.
‘We had a few missing as well, the boys who played did well, we got a good workout out of it.
‘We made mistakes for their goals but we had some good chances ourselves - it was a typical pre-season game.’