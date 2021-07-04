Strike trio prove big miss for AFC Portchester in pre-season friendly opener defeat at Steve Claridge's Salisbury

AFC Portchester were without Alex Baldacchino at Salisbury. Picture: Keith Woodland (281219-105)

But the Royals boss Dave Carter took some positives from a 4-1 defeat against former Pompey striker Steve Claridge's men.

New man Mikey Finch grabbed Portchester's goal as they got preparations for the 2021-22 Wessex League Premier Division season under way.

Both goalkeepers signed this summer - former Pompey stopper Leon Pitman and Matt Petts – were handed a half each to impress at Salisbury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, defenders Curtis Da Costa and Sam Pearce - both recruited from Carter's former club Moneyfields - completed 90 minutes in the opening pre-season fixture.

But Carter felt his side were lacking some firepower with Wort, Roberts and Baldacchino all missing - and he's looking forward to welcoming the trio back as pre-season progresses.

The Royals boss said: ‘It was the forward line we lacked yesterday. I had no Kieron Roberts, Baldacchino and no Lee Wort, so that’s where we lacked a little bit going forward.

‘We’ll find that other the next few games and moving forward. Pre-season is about finding partnerships and what works and what doesn’t work and fitness, really.

‘They’re (Salisbury) a good outfit, it’s a test against a top-quality side.

‘We had a few missing as well, the boys who played did well, we got a good workout out of it.