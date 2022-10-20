AFC Portchester boss Dave Carter has confirmed the striker has left the Wessex League Premier Division leaders due to a lack of opportunities.

That news comes after divisional rivals Moneyfields slapped in a seven day notice of approach on Tuesday.

Pennery has been restricted to three starts and three sub appearances since joining Portchester last month after starting 2022/23 at Chichester City.

Ryan Pennery, right, in action for Gosport Borough last season. Picture by Tom Phillips.

Last season, as he regained match fitness after an ACL injury, he started the campaign at AFC Totton before rejoining Southern League Premier South club Gosport Borough.

‘I couldn’t give him the minutes he wanted,’ said Carter. ‘We’ve got Brett Pitman and Harrison Brook both playing well.

‘Harrison’s only 19, he’s full of energy, there were scouts at our last home game watching him.’

Pennery previously played for Moneyfields when Carter was manager at Dover Road in 2019/20.

He made his name at Baffins Milton Rovers, scoring almost 50 league and cup goals in the club’s debut Wessex 1 campaign in 2016/17.

Moneys travel the short distance to Paulsgrove this weekend for a Russell Cotes Cup tie.

Though a floodlit competition, Grove could not host in midweek due to the fact they don’t have lights at Marsden Road. And they couldn’t switch to Moneys due to the John Jenkins Stadium development still being completed.

Centre half Max Connolly and striker Josh Bailey are in contention for Moneys starts against a Grove side from two tiers lower in the pyramid.

Ex-Pompey midfielder Charlie Bell can also expect a start as he continues to build up towards full match fitness.

There are fitness concerns over Tom Cain, Harry Sargeant and Callum Laycock, but boss Glenn Turnbull stated: ‘If we were playing Portchester in the league they’d all be fit, if you know what I mean. There’s a few knocks but not necessarily injuries, if that makes sense.’

Regarding the trip to Grove, he added: ‘They’re a great club, we play there almost every pre-season. I like what they offer, you always know what you’re going to get.’

Moneys are still in the Portsmouth Senior Cup, but have been knocked out of all the other cups with the exception of the Russell Cotes.

