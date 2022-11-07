Sub goalkeeper gets in on scoring act as ‘relentless’ Locks Heath enjoy another goal spree

Locks made it 27 goals in just five league and cup games with a 7-0 thrashing of divisional rivals Sway in the Hampshire FA Trophy.

That came just a week after a 9-0 Hampshire Premier League caning of Liss, Locks’ biggest league victory for over a decade.

And back on October 15 they had whacked Broughton 7-0 in a Hampshire Premier League Cup tie.

Sub goalkeeper Max Hoile scored a penalty after coming on as a late sub for Locks against Sway. Picture: Tom Phillips

Max Hoile completed their latest rout with an 87th minute penalty - just four minutes after coming on for Shane Kent and being thrust up front.

Hoile was down on the teamsheet as Locks’ sub keeper, in case Owen Johns suffered an injury.

Hoile had been an ever present in goal for Locks this season, prior to being unavailable a few weeks ago when teenager Johns was promoted from the reserves.

Ryan Bath and Kurt Watts both struck twice against Sway as Locks ensured there was no repeat of their 3-0 loss to Sway in the final of last May’s Hampshire Premier League Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bath, the leading marksman in last season’s HPL top flight, also scored twice in the 4-2 first round Trophy win against AFC Stoneham reserves.

Connor Hilton and Jake Smith also netted, with Smith having another penalty saved shortly after Hoile had converted from 12 yards.

Hilton now has 10 league and cup goals in 11 appearances - eight of which have been starts - while Bath has struck nine times in five starts plus another five off the bench.

‘You never know what side Sway will bring,’ said Locks joint-manager Dave Hazelgrove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The boys are relentless at the moment, working hard and the goals are a reward for all their good work.’

Locks were due to host Clanfield next weekend in a league fixture, but that has been postponed due to the latter’s Trophy commitments. Instead Locks - six points adrift of table-topping Andover New Street Swifts with two games in hand - will face QK Southampton.