Sub goalkeeper gets in on scoring act as ‘relentless’ Locks Heath enjoy another goal spree
Even the substitute goalkeeper got in on the scoring act as Locks Heath continued their ‘relentless’ form.
Locks made it 27 goals in just five league and cup games with a 7-0 thrashing of divisional rivals Sway in the Hampshire FA Trophy.
That came just a week after a 9-0 Hampshire Premier League caning of Liss, Locks’ biggest league victory for over a decade.
And back on October 15 they had whacked Broughton 7-0 in a Hampshire Premier League Cup tie.
Most Popular
-
1
How Portsmouth's pulling power on road compares to Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Charlton's average League One away attendances - picture gallery
-
2
Portsmouth rivals Ipswich eye striker who clubs have spent £27m on in past, boss slams 'terrible' Plymouth as Derby consider move for Cardiff defender
Max Hoile completed their latest rout with an 87th minute penalty - just four minutes after coming on for Shane Kent and being thrust up front.
Hoile was down on the teamsheet as Locks’ sub keeper, in case Owen Johns suffered an injury.
Hoile had been an ever present in goal for Locks this season, prior to being unavailable a few weeks ago when teenager Johns was promoted from the reserves.
Ryan Bath and Kurt Watts both struck twice against Sway as Locks ensured there was no repeat of their 3-0 loss to Sway in the final of last May’s Hampshire Premier League Cup.
Bath, the leading marksman in last season’s HPL top flight, also scored twice in the 4-2 first round Trophy win against AFC Stoneham reserves.
Connor Hilton and Jake Smith also netted, with Smith having another penalty saved shortly after Hoile had converted from 12 yards.
Hilton now has 10 league and cup goals in 11 appearances - eight of which have been starts - while Bath has struck nine times in five starts plus another five off the bench.
‘You never know what side Sway will bring,’ said Locks joint-manager Dave Hazelgrove.
‘The boys are relentless at the moment, working hard and the goals are a reward for all their good work.’
Locks were due to host Clanfield next weekend in a league fixture, but that has been postponed due to the latter’s Trophy commitments. Instead Locks - six points adrift of table-topping Andover New Street Swifts with two games in hand - will face QK Southampton.
Locks’ Portsmouth Senior Cup tie against holders Gosport Borough - postponed last midweek due to the weather - will now take place at Privett Park on Wednesday, November 16.