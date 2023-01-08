Owen Craig made his second US Portsmouth appearance of the season in the 3-3 Wessex Premier draw at Portland. Picture: Keith Woodland

Having twice led against the wind in the first half at Portland’s Grove Corner, Frost’s 30-yarder three minutes from time gave USP a 3-3 draw in Dorset.

That ensured the visitors avoided a second Premier loss in five days following Tuesday’s 4-0 derby drubbing by Moneyfields at Westleigh Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it meant a four-hour round trip – a huge trek for the ninth tier of English football - wasn’t totally in vain.

‘It was frustrating against Moneyfields,’ recalled USP boss Fraser Quirke. ‘We didn’t commit ourselves as much as we should have done, and we didn’t apply ourselves as we should have done.

‘This time I had a 100 per cent committed performance from every single player. I was really pleased with the level of performance the lads delivered, especially in those conditions.

‘In the first half the conditions were almost biblical. There must have been 50 mph wind and driving rain, it was horrendous - and we played into the wind.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Burroughs and Brodie Spencer twice put USP ahead, but twice Portland levelled - the second time within a matter of minutes.

‘We were a little bit naive to let them score straight away,’ said Quirke, ‘but the commitment of the players was unquestionable. The drive and determination to play for the badge was phenomenal.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portland went ahead from a corner shortly into the second half, with Frost’s long-range strike - with the wind behind him - whistling into the top corner to ensure honours ended even.

Quirke made three changes to his starting XI from the Moneyfields loss, including recalling keeper Owen Craig for only his second appearance of 2022/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig, back from Naval duty in the Gulf, had not played since August’s FA Cup win at Welton Rovers.

But he was preferred to young Charlie Shepherd, who has made more league and cup starts (24) than anyone else for USP’s first team this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I just thought I’d freshen it up,’ explained Quirke. ‘Charlie’s been brilliant, and it was no real slight on him or his performances.

‘With a younger keeper, it can sometimes be beneficial to sit and watch somebody else. It was an opportunity to rotate and refresh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Owen’s now available for the rest of the season and he will provide stiff competition for Charlie, and vice versa.’