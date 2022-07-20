Summer signings Jason Prior and Danny Wright look ‘real threat’ together as Hawks hit five in latest pre-season friendly at AFC Totton

After draws at Horndean and Salisbury, Hawks stepped up their preparations for the forthcoming National League South campaign with a 5-1 victory.

Prior struck twice in the first half while Wright was on target after the break, while sub Paul Rooney also notched a brace.

It was the second time that Prior and Wright - signed from Dorking and Torquay respectively - had been partnered up front.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Prior is congratulated after a goal at AFC Totton last night. Picture by Kieron Louloudis.

They could now get more time together in this coming weekend’s friendly at AFC Portchester. After that, the Hawks wrap up their pre-season programme at Winchester City next Tuesday and at home to Aldershot on July 30.

‘They looked a real threat,’ reported boss Paul Doswell. ‘We played really well.

‘We’ve been looking at different styles, playing it shorter from the goalkeeper and keeping possession a bit more. But we went a bit more direct last night.

‘If we can get the ball in the box, Jason and Danny will score goals. If you mark one tightly, the other will get you.’

Jason Prior scores one of his two goals at AFC Totton last night. Picture by Kieron Louloudis.

Prior now has five pre-season goals in as many games, after previously netting against Alton, Sutton and Salisbury.

Doswell declared himself ‘really happy’ with how pre-season has gone so far.

Some players have been given an hour in some friendlies, with a couple completing 90 minutes.

‘We look at the minutes,’ said the boss. ‘Our aim is to give them all around 450 minutes in total prior to the season starting.

Hawks won 5-1 at AFC Totton last night. Picture by Kieron Louloudis.

‘It’s not about winning matches, though obviously you like to win.’

Last season, Hawks began the season with a 3-5-2 formation featuring three central defenders.

That plan has now been abandoned with skipper Joe Oastler - ‘Mr Dependable’ - and new signing Joash Nembhard forming a central defensive pair.

Joe Newton has made the left-back role his own, while Josh Passley and Benny Read will vie for the right-back position.

Goalscorer Danny Wright in action at AFC Totton last night. Picture by Kieron Louloudis.

Both Passley and Read have been injured at the same time in pre-season, allowing Doswell to see what alternatives he has in his squad. As a result, the versatile Rooney and young Leon Baker have both played at right-back.

Midfielder Jake Andrews has missed the last three friendlies with bruised ribs, while Passley could feature against Portchester or Winchester.

As previously reported in The News, striker Tommy Wright is due to undergo a meniscus operation next week.

Hawks lift the curtain on a new NLS season at home to Slough Town on August 6.