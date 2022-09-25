News you can trust since 1877
Fratton Trades Reserves (yellow) v Pelham Arms. Picture by Alex Shute

Sunday League/cup picture gallery – Pelham Arms v Fratton Trades Reserves & Gosham Rangers v Solent Town

The City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 5 fixture between Pelham Arms and Fratton Trades Reserves went to form at King George V.

By Simon Carter
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 6:29 pm

Pelham maintained their 100 per cent record after three games with a 2-0 victory over a Fratton side who have now lost three in a row.

On an adjoining pitch, Solent Town - from the Gosport, Fareham & Solent League - defeated CoPSL newcomers Gosham Rangers 3-1 in a cup tie.

Pictures by Alex Shute

Fratton Trades Reserves (yellow) v Pelham Arms. Picture by Alex Shute

Fratton Trades Reserves (yellow) v Pelham Arms. Picture by Alex Shute

Fratton Trades Reserves clear the danger v Pelham Arms. Picture by Alex Shute

Fratton Trades Reserves (yellow) v Pelham Arms. Picture by Alex Shute

Fratton Trades Reserves (yellow) v Pelham Arms. Picture by Alex Shute

