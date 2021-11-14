Super sub Vinny nets on Wessex Premier debut as US Portsmouth’s winning run goes on

US Portsmouth boss Tom Grice. Picture: Keith Woodland

The midfielder was introduced as a late sub and grabbed the final goal as USP defeated inconsistent Hamble Club 3-0 away.

It was their highest margin of victory in the Wessex top flight and a third success in a row for Tom Grice’s revitalised squad against the club that had beaten leaders Horndean the week before.

US led at half-time when defender Connor Grant got the final touch following a Tom Dinsmore corner.

Sub Dan Sibley, on for striker Joe Johnson, doubled the lead before McGhee - thrown on up front - completed the scoring.

‘We still have work to do, we know that,’ said Grice. ‘But we’re in a good place at the moment.

‘To be fair, I think 3-0 flattered us slightly. (Goalkeeper) Dylan Kramer was absolutely superb again, he was man of the match. Hamble are a dangerous team going forward.

‘It’s extremely difficult to play football on their pitch.

‘I know Horndean are very good at moving the ball and looking to break the lines, but at times it was almost impossible to do that - their pitch was very lumpy.’

US bid for a fourth straight Premier Division win on Tuesday when they host Alton. That game, their 20th in the league, marks the halfway point of their debut season in the Wessex top flight.

Rock bottom Hythe & Dibden became the first Premier side to reach the halfway point in terms of league fixtures at the weekend.

They suffered a dreadful 10-0 hammering at Shaftesbury, the largest margin recorded in the division this season.