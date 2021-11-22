Surprise package Denmead facing up to 'make or break' run in unlikely Hampshire Premier League Senior Division title challenge

Kieran Hammond rolls into an empty net to fire Denmead in front. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Second-placed Denmead scored a fine 2-1 win at fellow title hopefuls Locks Heath on Saturday to remain just a point behind current leaders Moneyfields Reserves.

The crunch clash kicked off a hugely important run of league fixtures for Goddard's side in the build-up to Christmas.

They travel to third-placed Colden Common next prior to hosting Locks Heath - in fourth - and current leaders Moneyfields in consecutive league outings.

Kieran Hammond celebrates after firing Denmead ahead at Locks Heath. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Denmead, in their first season at this level, have lost just once in 17 league games to date and Goddard says the club's upcoming three games will be crucial in shaping their season.

He said: ‘The way we are at the moment, we’re just taking it game by game, we just want to concentrate on sustaining where we’re at.

‘Being realistic, I’d like to think we would finish (in the) top-four, being in dream world, I’d think we’d finish either first or second.

‘Those are the three which are make and break ones (next three fixtures).

Denmead mob Kieran Hammond (under the bodies somewhere) after his opener. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

‘If we come through those and we’re still in the position we’re at then, with 10 league games left, I would be disappointed if we didn’t finish top-two after that.’

There were three goals and two red cards as Denmead travelled to Locks Heath for a key league battle.

Front man Kieron Hammond fired the visitors into a sixth-minute lead before Jack Maunder levelled 19 minutes later.

But Locks Heath suffered a blow right on the stroke of half-time when last-man Shane Kent was shown a straight red card after bringing down Josh Elmes.

Locks Heath's Chay Dugan, left, and Denmead's Ryan Chandler. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Denmead were then reduced to 10-men just past the hour mark when Ryan Chandler, angered by a decision, was given his marching orders for dissent.