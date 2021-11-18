Table-toppers Horndean facing 'biggest game of the season so far' at lowly Amesbury

Horndean's Alfie Lis is available again after recovering from a foot injury. Picture: Martyn White

The Deans responded to just a second defeat of the season at Hamble by returning to winning ways with a thumping 6-0 home win over Portland last weekend.

But Birmingham does want his players to rest on their laurels as they resumed normal service this season with a crushing success against the Dorset-based side.

The Horndean boss admitted the manner in which his side went down at Hamble was 'unacceptable'.

And he will be warning his squad not to start thinking they're in for an easy ride at second-bottom Amesbury or moving forward for the remainder of the season.

Birmingham said: ‘Amesbury is massive Saturday, it’s the biggest game of our season so far, without a doubt.

‘We’ve just had a good win against Portland but now it’s important that we don’t rest on that and think, ‘oh cool, it was only a slight blip against Hamble.’

‘You can play well, but the mannerism in which we got beat by Hamble I can’t accept and that’s the thing I want the lads to understand.

‘There are some big games coming up in and around us and we’ve got big games coming up.

‘Fist and foremost, we’ve got Amesbury on Saturday, that’s the first thing we’re looking at.’

Birmingham is still unsure whether he'll be on the touchline for the trip to Amesbury after coming down with illness and missing Tuesday's training session.