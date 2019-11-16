Team of the decade: Portsmouth reporter Jordan Cross names his best side of the past 10 years
It’s been a tumultuous decade at Fratton Park but supporters have witnessed some outstanding talent wearing the star and cresecent in that time.
Here, Pompey reporter Jordan Cross names his best team of the past 10 years – do you agree with his selection?
1. David James
Keeper. Picture: Will Caddy
2. Joel Ward
Right-back
3. Ricardo Rocha
Centre-back
4. Matt Clarke
Centre-back
