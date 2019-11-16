Right wing

Team of the decade: Portsmouth reporter Jordan Cross names his best side of the past 10 years

It’s been a tumultuous decade at Fratton Park but supporters have witnessed some outstanding talent wearing the star and cresecent in that time.

Here, Pompey reporter Jordan Cross names his best team of the past 10 years – do you agree with his selection?

Keeper. Picture: Will Caddy

1. David James

Keeper. Picture: Will Caddy
Right-back

2. Joel Ward

Right-back
Centre-back

3. Ricardo Rocha

Centre-back
Centre-back

4. Matt Clarke

Centre-back
