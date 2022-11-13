Teenager Brewer grabs debut Wessex League winner for Baffins Milton Rovers at Fareham Town

The teenager gave Rovers a 2-1 victory against Fareham Town at Cams Alders after coming on in the 83rd minute.

Brewer was on the bench with Baffins boss Danny Thompson short of strikers due to Kelvin Robinson’s suspension and the departure of Alpay Ali.

Brewer played for Havant & Waterlooville in last season’s FA Youth Cup, and this season has helped Horndean reach the second round proper.

Fareham (red) v Baffins Milton Rovers. Picture: Mike Cooter

He has netted six times in three Hampshire Development League U18 East division games for the Deans in 2022/23, while also being a regular scorer for Baffins’ reserves.

Thompson told The News: ‘It was an entertaining game and to be fair it could have gone either way.

‘I think we deserved to nick it, though, we had the more clear cut chances - their keeper made three one on one saves.’

Thompson handed a debut to Tyler Giddings, signed ‘on loan’ from Wessex rivals AFC Portchester.

Giddings, who has made only three starts for the Royals this season, started off on the right of a central defensive back three.

But Baffins were forced to reorganise when Ryan Kennedy, who was on the left of the three, was forced off in the first half with a broken collarbone.

Charlie Oakwell dropped back into defence as part of a reshuffle, with Harvey Welham coming on into midfield.

Thompson changed it again in the second half, reverting to a back four.

Giddings is Baffins’ second ‘loanee’ from Portchester, with Steve Ramsey having made his debut last month. Both players can remain at Rovers until Royals boss Dave Carter decides to recall them.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, Fareham went ahead through Charlie Cooper before Vincent levelled shortly after.

Vincent reacted quickest after keeper Luke Deacon had beaten out a shot from Jason Parish.

Robinson, having served his three-game suspension, is now available for Tuesday’s Portsmouth Senior Cup tie against his former club Fleetlands at the PMC Stadium.