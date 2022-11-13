Laycock took his seasonal tally to 14 - in 14 starts plus one sub appearance - after Tom Cain had opened the scoring, heading in a Charlie Bell ser-piece.

Only three strikers - Brett Pitman (AFC Portchester, 28), Duarte Martins (AFC Stoneham, 21) and Reece Rusher (Bemerton, 15) - have scored more league and cup goals among Wessex Premier players this term.

Half of Laycock’s total have come in two games - his brace at Hythe and five against Bemerton in an FA Cup romp.

Moneyfields' Callum Laycock, left, struck twice in a 3-0 Wessex Premier win at Hythe & Dibden. Picture: Keith Woodland

‘In my opinion that was Callum’s best game for us,’ said Turnbull after Moneys claimed their sixth win in eight league fixtures.

‘By his own admission I don’t think he’d say he’s been at his best so far, there’s still a lot more to come.’

With Steve Hutchings pulling out through sickness on the morning of the game, Laycock was Moneys’ sole central striking option.

The visitors were also without striker Ryan Pennery, who suffered a slight hamstring injury in a training session the previous weekend.

Though he was named on the bench for the midweek loss at Shaftesbury, Pennery wasn’t at the ground - Turnbull having named him so as to not alert Hythe of a potential issue.

Laycock’s first goal at Hythe came after Chad Cornwell had beat a defender and crossed low to the near post.

The second, in the closing seconds, came when he lobbed one-time Moneys goalkeeper Ellis Grant.

‘It was very good, I was well pleased,’ said Turnbull. ‘I think three was a fair reflection.

‘They had a goal disallowed for a foul on (keeper) Dylan Kramer, which was perhaps a bit soft. But then Charlie Bell had a goal disallowed for handball.

‘Dylan made some fine saves, but then so did Ellis.’

With no game next weekend, Turnbull now has four midweek training sessions to look forward to until Moneys visit Bournemouth Poppies on November 26.

Due to the John Jenkins Stadium development, Moneys have been forced to search far and wide for midweek training venues this season - sometimes having to go without.

