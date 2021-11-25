The critical period ahead in Gosport Borough's push for Southern League Premier South promotion

Gosport's Ryan Woodford is available again after serving a three-match suspension. Picture: Tom Phillips

The Boro boss stressed the importance of his side putting a good run together heading into the new year.

Gosport have made a strong start to the campaign, currently sitting fourth in the table - eight points off leaders Farnborough.

They host Swindon Supermarine at Privett Park on Saturday before a busy run of six league fixtures in December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gale admitted it's key Boro, without a win in their past two league outings, gain a reasonable amount of points from the 21 in total they have available to them in the seven matches before the year is out.

And he says there's no better place to start a key period than by beating Swindon Supermarine this weekend. Gale said: ‘I’m pleased with the start we’ve had, it’s now about kicking on. Looking now, we’ve got six games in December so this (Swindon Supermarine) is the last game of the month.

‘It’s a home games against a team - we played them up there - it was a tough game, they’re a good side, they’re in a bit of indifferent form as well.

‘For me it’s about making sure - the majority of home games this season we’ve done well - but we can do better and it’s about striving to improve.

‘I think we’ve got a big month coming up, the last game of November and going into December, it’s a big month.

‘If we can get January 1 in a good position then we’ll then look to the new year to kick on again.’

Although reasonably pleased with where Gosport find themselves with 17 league games played, Gale has been a little frustrated at his failure to put a 'settled' side out this season.

That trend looks set to continue for Gale, who will definitely be without midfielder Bedsente Gomis on Saturday as he serves a one-match suspension following his sending off at Taunton Town last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Boro boss also has doubts over whether Dan Wooden can shake off an ankle knock in time for the visit of Swindon Supermarine while leading scorer Nick Dembele (ankle) remains a doubt.

Gale added: ‘I’d probably say our form is bitty in the respect that we can never get out the same 11 week in, week out. When we managed to get a bit of continuity we were on a bit of a run, but we don’t (seem to have continuity).

‘I’ve lost Gomis (Bedesente) for this weekend from last weekend so there’s a change there. He’s suspended so there’s another change you’ve got to make there - it’s not helpful - it’d be nice to get a settled side but we don’t seem to be able to do that.’