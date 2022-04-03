The double whammy of Wessex League Premier centuries Fareham Town are heading towards following thrilling six-goal draw at Portland

Jack Breed found the net in Fareham Town's draw at Portland

The Reds' thrilling 3-3 Wessex League Premier draw at Portland - a game in which they came from behind three times to snatch a point - leaves them on 93 goals scored and 94 conceded in their 37 league fixtures this term.

With three games left to play in the Wessex Premier, Fareham - who've been involved in a whopping 187 goals in league games alone - could feasibly net and ship more than 100 times across the current campaign.

Stiles admitted conceding 100 or more times is certainly not a record he wants to see his side to reach, though.

‘They (Portland) put seven past us earlier in the season, that's when we were at our lowest, changing keepers weekly - we're getting a bit of stability now - we still shed a few goals but they've (Portland) have shown a bit of form,’ said Stiles.

‘It's one thing I don't want (100 goals away), but it looks like it's going to happen. We can't do anything about it now.’

Portland were ahead thanks to Greg Borthwick after just five minutes, with Garry Moody heading the visitors level for the first time on 34 minutes as it was locked level at 1-1 at the interval.

Matty Burrows restored the hosts' advantage four minutes after the restart, only for Jack Breed to cancel that effort out on 76 minutes.

It looked as though Burrows had landed a telling blow with his second and Portland's third five minutes from the end of normal time.

Josh Benfield had other ideas though, levelling things up for the third and final time on 89 minutes to salvage a point for the battling visitors.