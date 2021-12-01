The half-time tactical tweak which helped Gosport Borough record battling victory over Wimborne

Mason Walsh, left, celebrates with Luke Hallett after grabbing Gosport Borough's second goal. Picture: Tom Phillips

But Gosport had served up a lacklustre first-half showing, with boss Gale employing both Matt Paterson and Dan Wooden up front in a slight tactical change for the fixture.

However with both Bradley Tarbuck and Mike Carter introduced at the break, Gale reverted back to his familiar 4-2-3-1 system as Paterson and the injured Billie Busari made way and Wooden led the line alone.

The Boro boss held his hands up and felt his slight tactical switch did not work in the first 45 minutes, but he was full of praise for his players as they battled to claim victory over Wimborne after the restart.

Gale said: ‘I thought second-half, the shape - even though it was a little tweak, even though we had one up top - it was three up top at times.

‘I'm pleased for the lads because I was frustrated and they were frustrated at half-time.

‘There was no point shouting and balling about it, we had to play better, we had to do better and they knew that.