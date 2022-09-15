Paul Doswell’s men scissored the gap on leaders Ebbsfleet to two points with a 4-1 victory over Hungerford at Westleigh Park.

Hawks have now belted 18 goals in winning their last six league games. Going further back, they have netted 34 times in their last 12 home NLS fixtures - bagging three or more on eight occasions.

Jake McCarthy fired the hosts ahead against fourth-bottom Hungerford with his sixth goal of the season.

Sub Tomas Kalinauskas, second right, celebrates after scoring Hawks' fourth against Hungerford. Picture by Dave Haines.

Matt Berry-Hargreaves levelled before half-time with the Berkshire club’s first away goal of 2022/23.

Mo Faal and Jason Prior put Hawks back in control before sub Tomas Kalinauskas crowned his debut with a late overhead kick.

Another debutant, Reading loanee Ethan Burnett, should also have celebrated his first start with a goal. But the Fareham-based midfielder could only hit a close-range effort - his first touch - straight at keeper Jed Ward.

It was the first time Hawks have won six successive league games since August and September 2016 when they were in the Isthmian League Premier.

Mo Faal restores Hawks' lead against Hungerford. Picture by Dave Haines

‘It was a competitive game, as we knew it would be,’ said Doswell. ‘They were in our faces, but in the end we had too much quality.

‘We look a different threat this season going forward. It’s not just the number of goals, it’s the quality of them as well.

‘Jake McCarthy scored another great goal, you’re almost getting used to it, though you shouldn’t.

‘It was a fantastic finish from Mo Faal, Jason scored from an acute angle and Tomas from an overhead kick. The goals were all on another level.’

Jake McCarthy adds another one to his list of Hawks goals scored from outside the 18-yard box. Picture by Dave Haines.

Hawks have now scored four in back-to-back league wins. Interestingly, Chelmsford had only conceded three in six matches before losing 4-3 at home, while Hungerford had only let in five in seven fixtures prior to last night.

Doswell added: ‘The only concern I have is we’re so forward thinking at the moment we do look a bit open at the back.

‘That’s something we need to look at, but it’s only a big problem if we’re not scoring goals. It’s difficult to criticise at the moment.’

Jake McCarthy celebrates scoring Hawks' opening goal. Picture by Dave Haines

The manager also knows Hawks will only be stronger when injured trio Tommy Wright, Sam Magri and Paul Rooney are back.

‘If we had Tommy playing in the 10 role in a 4-2-3-1 we would look even better.

‘Tommy would improve the starting XI, Sam Magri would improve the XI, so would Rooney.’

Despite their storming start, Hawks have to settle for second place due to Ebbsfleet having won all eight of their games so far.

Fleet caned Braintree 4-0 on Tuesday with Dominic Poleon, the league’s top scorer, talking his tally to nine with a double strike.

‘Normally if you had 22 points out of 24 you’d be comfortably top,’ said Doswell. ‘But that’s the situation this year. Ebbsfleet had a brilliant finish to last season and they’ve continued that on.

‘I wouldn’t say they deserved to go up last season, as Dorking finished second, but they were the better side on the day in the play-off final (at Dorking).

‘They were only 10 seconds away from being in the National League. What I will say is they have done very well to get over what must have been a crushing blow.

‘They have a full-time squad of 26 and are massive (title) favourites, all we can do is try and keep as close to them as we can.’

Former Southampton Academy midfielder Burnett, meanwhile, has been signed on loan from Reading until the end of January.

Doswell swooped for the 20-year-old after the injury to Rooney left him with just three senior midfielders - McCarthy, Billy Clifford and Oscar Gobern.

‘People say ‘why did you sign him?’ but we haven’t got many players,’ he commented.

‘The deal with Ethan is literally pennies, the same with Tomas (on loan from Barnsley). Two players who are hardly costing the club any money at all, it’s a no-brainer.

‘If any of Jake, Billy or Oscar picked up an injury we’d only have Leon Baker, who’s only 18 and hasn’t played at that level yet.