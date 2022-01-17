The key Lincoln City influence which led to Portsmouth making move to bring in Blackburn Rovers defender

And Danny Cowey has revealed how his maiden January signingl was given a reference by one of the Blues boss’ trusted lieutenants before his arrival was sealed

Carter was named on the bench for Pompey in the 2-1 loss to MK Dons, hours after his move from Blackburn for the rest of the season was sealed.

Cowley brings Championship potential and League One nous, after impressing in a loan at Burton Albion over the second half of last season.

The 22-year-old lined up with Michael Bostwick at the Pirelli Stadium, as he helped revive the Brewers’ fortunes and keep them in the division.

Bostwick is a player Cowley knows and trusts from his time at Lincoln - and tapped into his knowledge before making a move for Carter.

He said: ‘Hayden is a young player who had a really good first loan at Burton.

‘They were in a relegation position when he joined them this time last year.

‘He played a key role in their mid-table finish and was runner-up in their player of the year award off 24 games. You have to play well to achieve that.

‘He played next to Michael Bostwick, who we know really well and is one of my best signings in football management.

‘He only speaks well of you if you have substance and minerals to both your personality and performance – and he speaks well of Hayden.

‘We’ve seen him play a lot in the Championship for Blackburn.

‘He’s fit and he’s ready and brings an athleticism and power.

‘He defends the space in behind well which is important for us as a high-pressing team.

‘Hayden also brings goals and we need to work on that from set-pieces, because we’re not carrying the threat we’d like to.’

Carter’s 24 games at Burton certainly offered reassurance for Cowley, when it came to deciding if the Stockport-born player can make an impact at Pompey over the second half of the season.

The Pompey boss knows that doesn’t necessarily guarantee success at Fratton Park, but feels it was a move which had to be advanced when it presented itself.

He added: ‘It’s always really helpful when you’ve seen a player already play at the level you’re at.

‘It’s harder to play for Portsmouth, but it’s a really good stepping stone and next stage of his career.

‘We’re really confident he can come and thrive at this football club.

‘He was the right player at the right time for the right finance.’

