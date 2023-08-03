News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

“The most important thing is to create an identity” – Gosport Borough’s new era launched against Bracknell in Southern League curtain-raiser

“The most important thing is to create an identity.”
By Simon Carter
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 15:33 BST
Corey Jordan is set for his competitive Gosport debut this weekendCorey Jordan is set for his competitive Gosport debut this weekend
Corey Jordan is set for his competitive Gosport debut this weekend

That’s the view of Gosport Borough co-boss Joe Lea on the eve of the Southern Premier League South campaign.

A new era opens at Privett Park as Lea and Suraci take charge of Boro in a competitive game for the first time at home to Bracknell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It couldn’t be a much tougher start. While Boro were fighting a successful relegation battle last term, Bracknell finished runners-up - just three points adrift of champions Weston-super-Mare.

Lea and Suraci have kept the core of last season’s squad, such as the experienced Danny Hollands, Brad Tarbuck, Dan Wooden and Rory Williams.

Most Popular

They have added two young Pompey players on loan until the end of December, keeper Toby Steward and full-back Harvey Laidlaw.

Rafa Ramos, who was playing for Portchester in the Wessex League two seasons ago, ex-Aldershot centre half Corey Jordan and former Dorchester winger Antonio Diaz are among the permanent new signings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asked to list his 2023/24 targets, Lea told The News: “The most important thing is to create an identity.

“We want to create an identity that players want to play for us and that people want to come and watch.

‘Whenever people ask me that question, the first thing I always say is identity.

‘We would like to finish in the top half of the table if possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I would love to say we’re looking at the last play-off place, but you have to bear in mind the club were in a relegation battle last season.

‘To flit from a relegation threatened side to one challenging at the other end of the table, it’s not something that’s going to happen overnight.

“But we have put ourselves in a good place. We’ve done what we set out to do.

“We’ve kept things pretty local, we’ve brought in young, hungry players from lower leagues and in Corey Jordan, as I’ve said before, we’ve signed a player who is a perfect fit for us.

‘We’re really pleased with the signings that we’ve made.”

Lea reports virtually a fully fit squad for the curtain-raiser, with Zak Sharp - another close season recruit, back at Boro for a second spell - has been struggling with a toe injury.

Related topics:Gosport BoroughSouthern LeagueBoro