‘The pace of the game, the physicality, was on another level’ – Moneyfields handed tough start to life in the FA National Women’s League with draw against Exeter

Hosting Exeter City at Baffins Milton Rovers FC in their debut Division 1 South West fixture, Moneys drew 1-1.

Former Pompey striker Jade Widdows put the hosts ahead following a goalless first half, shortly after coming on as a sub.

The Devonians, who had won their opening game of the season 7-0 against Keynsham, hit back to level as Moneys’ first game in the fourth tier ended honours even.

Beth Burgess is tackled by Exeter's Jaydee Seaman. Picture: Mike Cooter

‘Exeter were physical, they were direct, they had the wind in the first half,’ said Moneys boss Karl Watson. ‘But they didn’t create much.

‘We were in the ascendency for 20-25 minutes in the second half and got a goal. We had the upper hand but gifted them a goal - wrapped it up and gave it to them.

‘We had the better chances - Sophie Phelps headed against the bar from a corner - and we should have won it really. I’m counting it as two points dropped.

‘Exeter were my pre-season favourites for the league, so it’s not a bad start.

Moneyfields' Sophie Phelps . Picture: Mike Cooter

‘As I said before, we didn’t just go up one league, we went up a dozen - the pace of the game, the physicality, was on another level from last season.

‘It was very physical, very fast, exactly why we wanted to go up into the national league.’

Watson handed new signings Tamsin De Bunsen, Vinnie Nkomo, Beth Burgess and Phelps their competitive starting debuts against Exeter.

He was forced into a late change when Emma Pinner, due to start up front, was injured in the warm-up, being replaced by Charley Wilson.

Moneyfields celebrate taking the lead. Picture: Mike Cooter

Moneys’ tough start continues on Wednesday with a trip to Ringwood Town FC to face AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries have won their opening two league games, 3-0 against St Austell (the smaller matter of a 420-mile round trip for Moneys when they go to Cornwall!) and 4-0 at Portishead.

Like Moneys, they have a handful of former Pompey players - Molly Clark, Rebecca Barron, Shannon Albuery and Katie James.

‘I would expect Exeter and Bournemouth both to finish in the top four,’ said Watson, whose side travel to Bath next Sunday to face Larkhall.

Exeter's keeper Abbi Bond reacts as Jade Widdows (out of picture) puts Moneyfields in front. Picture: Mike Cooter