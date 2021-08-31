Action from Hayling's 3-0 win against Locks Heath yesterday. Photo by Matthew Clark

The Humbugs struck three times in the last 15 minutes of the Hampshire Premier League Senior Division fixture at Westleigh Park yesterday.

It was only a third clean sheet in 26 league and post-lockdown cup matches against a Locks side who had entered the game having belted 19 goals in three straight league victories.

‘I thought we were good value,’ said Bishop. ‘We needed to show a bit of resolve, to be a bit more like men, and we did that. The way we played showed maturity.

‘The plan was always to try and grind it out and then hit them late on.’

Hayling did just that with goals from Sam Neal, sub Harry Frost - who had a big impact on the left side after being introduced just after the hour mark - and Matt Topple.

‘Harry’s a big player for us, but he’s had a hamstring injury, he’s had to self-isolate.

‘I knew he wasn’t totally fit but when he came on I thought he could cause damage - I don’t feel he would have caused the same problems from the start.

‘It was important to keep a clean sheet - I think that’s Joe Boxall’s first for us.

‘If you look at the stats it seems we’ve been conceding for fun, but we’ve been wide open in front of Joe.

‘It’s not rocket science - if you have your better players playing you’ll look a better team. I’m the same coach today as I was a month ago (when Hayling lost 7-0 to Denmead and 5-0 to Moneyfields Reserves in successive games).’

It is a new-look Hayling side this season compared to the last two pandemic-hit campaigns.

Youngster Elliot Hewson, just turned 18, has been ‘terrific’ at left-back with George Caister new in from Selsey at right-back.

Centre half Jack Williams and central midfielder Brad Hayward have also come in from Selsey, while ex-Baffins striker Max Davies, also dual signed from Selsey, made his debut against Locks.

‘He hadn’t even trained with us and you could see that in the first half,’ said Bishop.

‘Selsey is his priority but if he wants to come here then I think he could have the impact Zak Willett had at Paulsgrove last season.