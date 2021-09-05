The positive signs for AFC Portchester after ending wait for first league win

Kieran Roberts fired home goal number eight this season at Bournemouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170821-09)

Goals from attackers Lee Wort, George Barker and leading scorer Kieran Roberts fired the Royals to their maiden Wessex League Premier Division win this season as they ran out 3-1 victors at Bournemouth.

Portchester had made a slow start to the season but have now recorded successive triumphs in all competitions.

And Spurway says the signs were positive as the Royals recorded a first league win at the fourth attempt on the road at Bournemouth.

The Portchester assistant boss said: ‘It’s just been bedding into new surroundings on and off the pitch, really. It’s just getting used to playing with each other moving forwards, really.

‘It is starting to click, we’ve seen it in the past few weeks, we’re coming together more and on Saturday (at Bournemouth) we had some good patterns in good areas.

‘It’s always good to get the first three points on the board no matter who it’s against - hopefully we can kick on.

‘It’s all about getting momentum and confidence when you start playing and hopefully we should be alright moving forward.’

Fresh from a thumping 6-0 Hampshire Senior Cup first round win over Infinity in midweek, Wort handed the visitors the perfect start giving them the early advantage.

Barker made it three goals in his past two outings, doubling Portchester's lead before the break.

Free-scoring Roberts struck his eighth goal in seven outings this term to put the game past Bournemouth mid-way through the second half.