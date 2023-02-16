AFC Stoneham's leading scorer Duarte Martins, right, in action against AFC Portchester last weekend. Picture by Tom Phillips

But which clubs out of AFC Portchester, AFC Stoneham, Horndean and Bemerton will be celebrating come the end of what promises to be a fascinating Wessex Premier run-in?

All four have been in superb form all season.

Portchester have only dropped seven points in 24 matches, and with that record could justifiably expect to be huge title favourites.

But Stoneham cut their lead to four points last weekend, albeit having played a game more, when they inflicted a first league defeat of the season on the Royals.

Horndean’s 8-0 midweek hammering of Bournemouth Poppies saw them close the gap on Portchy to six points, and with a game in hand.

Bemerton, in fourth place, are only five points behind second-placed Stoneham with a game in hand and a superior goal difference.

The champions will be promoted automatically, while the runners-up will go into a play-off final against a step 4 club to see who will be playing in the Southern League in 2023/24.

None of those aforementioned four clubs have ever played in the eighth tier before.

All four can score goals - in 42 combined home games, they have netted a staggering 170 goals - an average of more than four per game.

Bemerton’s seasonal tally of 83 goals is bettered by only two clubs across the other 15 step 5 divisions.

Malvern (Hellenic League) and Newhaven (Southern Combination League) have both scored 86 - but have played five and three more matches respectively than Harlequins!

Portchester, with 81 goals, are the fourth highest scorers in step 5 while Horndean, with 76, aren’t far behind.

In terms of goal difference, Horndean (plus 59) have the joint-best figure in step 5 football, the same as Newhaven. Bemerton, on plus 58 are third. Portchy are fifth with plus 54.

Meanwhile, Stoneham have won every single home league match in the last 12 months - victory over Portchy was their 14th of 2022/23 and their 19th in a row in all.

All successful teams need a consistent goalscorer, and the top three boast the leading three marksmen in the Wessex Premier.

Brett Pitman, with 33 goals, has been absolutely crucial to Portchester since his high-profile arrival - and has scored 40.7 per cent of his side’s Wessex goals.

With 27 goals now following a midweek treble against Poppies, Zack Willett has struck 35.5 per cent of Horndean’s league goals.

And Duarte Martins, whose goal against Portchy was his 17th in the league this term, has 24 per cent of Stoneham’s Wessex tally.

Bemerton have spread their goals out a bit more, with Reece Rusher their leading league scorer with 15 - and he joined Southern Leaguers Frome Town last month.

Former Horndean attacker Greg Peel is Harlequins’ second highest league scorer with 13.

Looking ahead, Horndean’s trip to Portchester on April 8 - at present the Royals’ last home game - is a stand-out fixture in terms of the title race.

Before then, though, the Deans have still to play Stoneham twice. Their first meeting of the season is next Tuesday at Five Heads Park with the return at fortress Stoneham on March 25.

