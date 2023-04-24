Moneyfields manager Glenn Turnbull. Picture by Martyn White

Moneys will finish fifth - an improvement of four places in the Wessex League Premier on 2021/22 - if they can avoid defeat at relegation-threatened Bournemouth Poppies on Tuesday.

That’s despite having to play the entire campaign away from home, due to the delayed redevelopment of the John Jenkins Stadium.

The first 14 Wessex games were all away until a groundshare deal was struck to play ‘home’ fixtures at Hawks’ Westleigh Park.

Turnbull told The News: ‘There’s been an improvement, definitely.

‘We’ll finish higher, at worst sixth, we’ve got more points and we’ve conceded fewer goals.

‘We’ve taken more points from PO derbies this season, which was one of the club’s aims

‘The club wanted top four, but that was based on being in the ground by October. It’s now April and we’re fifth.

‘Due to the well-documented problems (of having no home ground of their own and no permanent training facility), we’ve only trained for eight hours since Christmas.’

Last season Moneys banked 64 points from 40 games with 18 wins and 62 goals conceded. This season, after 37 matches, they have 65 points, with 19 wins and 45 goals conceded.

The only negative is the club have scored fewer league goals this season - currently 76 compared to 92 last season.

Turnbull added: ‘The last few weeks have been a slog. Since beating Bemerton (on March 21) it’s been a struggle to gee the lads up.’

Since the 2-1 win against lofty Harlequins, Moneys have won just once in six games - and that was via a stoppage time winner against Baffins at Westleigh Park. Take away Callum Glen’s late, late goal and both Portsea Island clubs would be level on points heading into the league finale.

‘We’ve had injuries, unavailabilities,’ said Turnbull. ‘We’ve even had to play Joe Briggs and Elliott (Turnbull) in the last few games and we didn’t think they’d play again this season.’

Briggs, who has hardly played this term due to a knee injury, came on at Brockenhurst last Thursday and against Cowes two days later.

Turnbull, absent for much of the season with a groin problem, was also forced into action in both games, coming on just before half-time at Brock after Calum Reeves was knocked out after the ball smacked him in the face.

That was after Harry Sargeant was ruled out after being injured in the warm-up in the New Forest.

Moneys are making their third trip to Poppies this season. After crashing 5-0 there in the Hampshire Senior Cup in September, they returned to win by the same scoreline in a league game prior to signing their Westleigh Park deal.

As a result Poppies, who need a point from their final game to be safe from relegation, are hosting both league fixtures between the clubs this term.