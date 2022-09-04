Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The duo were two of the more experienced recruits in a summer of squad rebuilding by new joint-managers Pat Suraci and Joe Lea.

Both Hoare and Sharp - who turned out for Moneyfields in 2019/20 and for AFC Portchester last season - are well known to the Rams co-managers from their days at Gosport Borough.

They have key roles in a squad which has a youthful feel to it, given the players brought in from Gosport’s centre of excellence which Lea and Suraci have coached at for the past few years.

Connor Hoare, right, in action for Moneyfields in the Southern League in 2019/20. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

But despite all the new faces, the Rams have quickly gelled - winning their last six league and cup games in a row, keeping clean sheets in the last five of them.

That is after they drew 2-2 with Downton and lost 1-0 to Andover Town in the opening two Wessex 1 fixtures - and both those teams are currently in the top three.

Central midfielder Hoare was quickly appointed Petersfield captain with Sharp, who has played at full-back, deployed in central defence.

‘Zak’s been overlooked as a centre half in the past because of his height,’ Suraci told The News. ‘But I don’t see him playing anywhere but as a centre half.

Zak Sharp, left, in Southern League action for Moneyfields in 2019/20. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

‘He’s been good for us, he’s a leader. Connor is another leader, and they are showing why they have played at a higher level.

‘They’ve made a real impact so far, they set the standards and are going to be massive for us.’

Unsurprisingly, there is a big Gosport Borough feel to the Petersfield squad.

Flashback to 2005 and current Petersfield boss Pat Suraci and defender Zak Sharp line up in the same Ranville Rangers U7s team. Back (from left): Liam Diaper, Stanley Garland, Ieaun Evans, Jamie Clark. Front: Jake Shepherdson, Owen Clark, Zak Sharp, Pat Suraci.

Youngsters Dylan Holgate and Christian Bennett still play for Boro’s under-18 and under-23 sides.

Paul Agbesayi, Mamadu Djaura and Alex Barsa were involved with Shaun Gale’s Boro first team squad last season, the latter also spending time at US Portsmouth.

Elsewhere, centre half Nathan Primus - son of Pompey legend Linvoy - spent part of pre-season with Boro’s first team.

And Petersfield have also included Boro youngsters Ryan Rochester and Harry Greenfield in goal in their last two games.

‘The youngsters give us energy and an athleticism,’ said Suraci, ‘but we’ve also got some experienced lads that give us the know-how.

‘They’ve all bought into our vision, which is to create an environment where people enjoy playing football. That’s sometimes lost when you’re fighting for three points.

‘We want a positive environment where players will be treated right, and good performances will hopefully lead to good results.’

Greenfield made his debut in goal in Saturday’s 4-0 Wessex 1 victory over Whitchurch United.

Rochester had made his first appearance in last Tuesday’s 2-0 Wessex League Cup win against Newport IoW.

That was after regular No 1 Jordi Wilson had picked up an injury in the warm-up ahead of the Rams’ FA Vase win against Ash United.

Marvin Orepo, who had spent pre-season with Horndean, and Kieran Alcock - two members of last season’s Petersfield squad - put their side in control against Whitchurch.

Barsa and Djaura, the latter on as a second half sub, wrapped up a sixth straight win.

Fourth-placed Petersfield travel to fifth-placed Folland Sports on Tuesday.