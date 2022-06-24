URBOND tournament winners Nigeria pictured with the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth, Cllr Dr Hugh Mason and Miss Marie Costa.

Five teams competed in a round robin and elimination format - City of Sanctuary, Bangaz, Nigeria FC, Team URBOND and Golden State Richmond.

URBOND are a registered charity aiming to promote equality and diversity, empowering communities as a result.

Willard-Hans Shongue, the URBOND Community Integration Programme Manager, said: ‘This is not just a normal football tournament.

The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth at the URBOND football tournament

‘For us, it is an opportunity to bring members of our community from all backgrounds, beliefs and ideologies together to take part in fitness and sports, and to meet and make friends with one another so we can make our community a better place to live in.’

Team URBOND defeated City of Sanctuary 1-0 in the third place play-off.

Special guests were The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth and the Lady Mayoress, Cllr Canon Dr Hugh Mason and Miss Marie Costa.

‘It’s great to see so many young people engaging in sports and supporting the work of URBOND in making our community a better place,’ Cllr Mason said.

Players at the URBOND football tournament

Funds raised from the tournament will go to support the Portsmouth-based charity’s work in their local communities and the URBOND Child Education Programme in the Republic of Guinea.