Thrilling finish in store to Hampshire Premier League season with Moneyfields and Denmead separated by just four goals

Denmead's Danny Lucas looks on as a Lyndhurst player acrobatically clears. Picture: Martyn White

Moneyfields Reserves and Clanfield are level on points with almost an identical goal difference heading into the last eight games of 2021/22.

Remarkably, the two clubs battling it out for the title are the two who were promoted last summer on the back of their displays over the two pandemic-wrecked Division 1 campaigns.

Moneys and Denmead have certainly been great additions to the HPL since being admitted ahead of 2019/20.

Denmead (blue) v Lyndhurst. Picture: Martyn White

Since then, Moneys have won 40, drawn three and lost three of their 46 league fixtures - an 87 per cent win percentage.

Denmead have won 36, drawn nine and lost six times - a 71 per cent win ratio.

The top two also have similar runs-in as they bid to become the league’s first champions since Bush Hill in 2018/19.

Moneys are top by virtue of having scored four more goals than Denmead (78-74) in their 22 games - both sides have conceded 25 times.

Denmead's Steve Field v Lyndhurst. Picture: Martyn White

While Moneys were beating a Clanfield side containing six of their former regulars last weekend at Westleigh Park, Denmead were reducing the goal difference gap with a 7-1 caning of rock bottom Lyndhurst.

The result was no huge shock - the New Forest club have lost their last 36 league games, including all 21 this season.

Lyndhurst’s resistance at Front Lawn didn’t last long - Danny Lucas opening the scoring with an early penalty.

Top scorer Kieran Hammond (2), Lewis Crook (2), Charlie Crook and Owen Milne also netted as Denmead extended their unbeaten HPL run to 20 games.

Denmead's Danny Lucas on the ball against Lyndhurst. Picture: Martyn White

Paul Goddard’s men have won 16 and drawn four times since a 3-2 home loss to Liss in the second match of the season.

Both Moneys and Denmead have five of their last eight games at home.

On paper, Moneys have marginally the better run-in with just three games against teams currently in the top six - Locks Heath (H), Fleetlands (A) and Stockbridge (A). They also have three games against teams in the bottom six.

Denmead have four games against teams in the top six, including two matches against an in-form Fleetlands side who have won their last five HPL fixtures.

Denmead's Steve Field, right, v Lyndhurst. Picture: Martyn White

Denmead have the chance to take over top spot this weekend as they welcome Clanfield to Front Lawn. Moneys have no game.

Moneys are back in league action on February 12 with a home derby against Paulsgrove, while Denmead face another tough home encounter against third-placed Locks Heath.

The caveat to the title race is that Moneys cannot win promotion to the Wessex League if they finish top, as their first team are already part of that structure.

That means whoever finishes second could be promoted to step 6 if their facilities are good enough.

Denmead, Fleetlands and Stockbridge have all applied for promotion. Fleetlands are currently 13 points adrift of Denmead and Stockbridge 14 points behind, though both have two games in hand. And, as mentioned, Fleetlands still have to play Denmead twice.

REMAINING GAMES

Moneyfields

Home - Paulsgrove (8th), Winchester Castle (12th), Lyndhurst (16th), Locks Heath (3rd), Chamberlayne (14th).

Away - Fleetlands (4th), Stockbridge (5th), Sway (10th).

Denmead

Home - Fleetlands (4th), Locks Heath (3rd), Clanfield (9th), Stockbridge (5th), Sway (10th).