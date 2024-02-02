Tierney at the double as Coach & Horses extend City of Portsmouth Sunday League lead

Tommy Tierney struck twice – including a penalty – as C & H, promoted to Division 1 last summer after winning the third tier title with a 100 per cent record – in a 3-1 victory over rock bottom Emsworth Town.

Vinnie Mcgee was also on target with Braden Collins replying for an Oystermen side still looking for their first point after five games.

The Meon could have moved into second place but were held to an entertaining 4-4 draw by Purbrook.

Purbrook's Bradley Silvester, the division’s leading marksman, took his seasonal tally to 21 with Oliver Page, Sage Rowland and Ash Willis also netting.

Shane Cornish replied with a double for The Meon, with Callum Theobald and Sonny Tregarthen also scoring.

Fulcrum lead the way in Division 2, but only on goal difference after a hard-fought 3-2 win against AC Copnor.

Reece Austin netted twice – taking his seasonal tally to 23 in only 14 matches – with Tom Couzens also on target.

Kieron Griffin and Bradley Hartill replied, the latter on target for the 28th time in 2023/24 in only 10 league and cup appearances.

Michael Granger made a stunning impact on his first appearance of the season for inconistent Cross Keys Athletic in Division 3.

He struck a hat-trick in a 4-2 win over Pompey Chimes – Keys’ fifth league win of the season, the same number that they’ve lost.

Josh Townsley opened the scoring for Keys, heading in from a corner, with Granger squeezing his shot under the keeper.

It was 3-0 just before half-time when Granger grabbed his second, lobbing the Chimes keeper from range.

The second half saw Keys sit back and Chimes took full advantage when Andrew Turnbull headed home, but minutes later Granger completed his treble with another lob.

Terry Johnson made several great saves to keep the Chimes attack at bay, before Turnbull netted his second.

There were hat-tricks for Harry Hatherley and Jamie West in AFC Farlington's 8-0 romp over Bransbury Wanderers, Clayton Saunders and Alejandro Restrepo also netting.

Dan Petrov took his seasonal tally to 19 as Lord Chichester hammered AFC Bedhampton Village Reserves in Division 5.

He led the spree with five goals in an 8-2 success that also featured goals from James Davison, Lewis Kilford and Jacob Oldfield. Finlay Haynes and Harry Shaw replied.

Leaders Bulldog lost their second league game of the season when they were surprisingly beaten 4-3 by bottom club Pelham Arms Reserves.

Pelham, who had only collected a solitary point from their opening nine games, netted through George Legg, Chris Norman, Adam Houghton and Jack Silvester.

The two leading scorers in Division 4 were both in form as Saturn Royale thrashed lowly AFC Hilsea 10-0.

Louis Jeff hit a hat-trick to take his tally to 25 in 14 games, while Allan Shaw’s treble means he has now netted 17 in 14 appearances.

Jordan Guyan (2), Reuben Lines and Luke Donnelly also scored as unbeaten Saturn collected their sixth win in seven league games.

Afc Eastney Reserves gained a much-needed three points in Division 7 with a well deserved 5-3 win over Hatton Rovers Reserves.

Jake Hampton struck twice for the third-bottom side – against the team immediately below them in the table – with Filipe Borges, Ethan King and an own goal completing their nap hand.

Fundraising are now nine points clear at the top – though second-placed Fairfields do have four games in hand – with a 7-0 caning of Fratton Trades A.

Kraig Easton raised his seasonal tally to a highly impressive 23 goals in just nine games with five, while Sam Sutton and Charlie Bond also scored.

In cup action, a goal from Josh Christou was enough to give Emsworth Town Reserves victory in a Portsmouth & District FA Plate tie at Gosport Spartans.

Division 6 side Creech Wood, who have only played two league games all season, also progressed after drubbing lower tier AFC Fairfields 7-2 with goals from Luke Arnold (4), Jake Burfoot, Ben Goodred and Charlie Merritt.

Co-Op Dragons suffered a penalty shoot out loss against Gosport, Fareham and Solent Sunday Leaguers Lifting Gear & Safety Rovers.

In the PDFA Trophy, Division 5 side Freehouse progressed with a 2-1 win over Lee Rangers, thanks to goals from Barry Jeans and Ryan Jenkins.