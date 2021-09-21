Title not out of the question for Locks Heath - but road to get there will be a tough one

Locks Heath's Connor Johnson, left, battles for the ball in the win over Moneyfields Reserves earlier this month. Picture: Keith Woodland (110921-236)

But the Heath assistant manager conceded his men face an almighty task to overhaul the current eight-point deficit between themselves and leaders Moneyfields Reserves.

Locks Heath have been flying in recent weeks and made it six league wins in seven thanks to a 2-0 home win over Stockbridge on Saturday.

After failing to come away victorious in their opening three matches, Heath have now won six in 10 and are a third of the way through their league campaign.

Dave Fuge's side currently sit in fourth, but they did inflict a first HPL Senior Division defeat on table-toppers Moneyfields Reserves earlier this month - and assistant manager Whitfield says the squad can turnaround the current points deficit to become champions.

The Locks Heath assistant manager said: ‘It’s going to be difficult (to win the title). Eight points is a big gap, we’ve got to play them again (current leaders Moneyfields Reserves), if we could beat them again it drops back down to five points. There are some good teams out there who could also take points off them.

‘If nothing else, if us going performing and beating them (Moneyfields Reserves) like we did, it shows they’re not invincible and they are beatable. It might now give other teams the zip to go out there and play football against them.

‘It’s a long season, football is a funny game, anything can happen - I know it’s a cliché - but we’re just going to take every game as it comes, we’ve got a lot of cup games coming up, we’ve got one more league fixture then a few weeks of cup fixtures.

‘Things are looking good at the moment, things are on the up, we’re not afraid of facing anyone at the moment so it’s a good place to be.’

Whitfield reckons increased competition within the squad has been behind an upsurge in form.

Locks managed just a point from their opening three league games, but have now accrued 19 points from 10 matches.

Whitfield added: ‘We’re happier with where we are at the moment, we’re happy with the squad, we’ve got more available now and we’re getting the strength back. Everyone is getting fitter and stronger and everyone knows they’ve got to fight for places which always helps.