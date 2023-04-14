Tommy Tierney bags hat-trick as Horndean step up their Wessex League title challenge with six-goal rout

Tommy Tierney, left, hit a hat-trick as Horndean caned Hamble Club 6-0. Picture: Keith Woodland

The attacking midfielder produced a starring role as the Deans dished out a 6-0 Five Heads Park hammering to sixth-placed Hamble Club.

A seventh successive Premier Division victory moved Michael Birmingham’s men to within five points of table-topping Portchester.

And Horndean still have the luxury of three games in hand as they aim to finish top and claim the sole automatic promotion place into the Southern League.

Top scorer Zack Willett gave the Deans an eighth minute lead from the penalty spot - his 41st league goal of the season.

As a result, he is now just two goals behind Portchester’s Brett Pitman in the race for the top flight’s league Golden Boot.

Connor Duffin doubled the lead on 25 minutes before Tierney took centre stage.

He made it 3-0, converting a 31st minute cross from Ben Anderson, and his second came in the 52nd minute.

Less than 60 seconds later it was 5-0, Tierney turning provider to set up Duffin.

And eight minutes from time Tierney completed his treble, taking his seasonal goal tally to 13.

The Deans have now scored 29 goals and conceded just one in winning their last seven league fixtures. And the one goal they did concede was a penalty, scored by Portchester’s Harrison Brook last weekend.

Horndean had already set one new club Wessex record prior to last night’s game - most Premier wins in a season (now 28, previously 26).

As a result of hammering Hamble, they have now set another one - most Premier League points in a season (86 - previous best was 83).

They need only four goals in their last five games to set another club Wessex record for most goals - currently the 116 netted last term.

Horndean’s goal difference is now a staggering plus 94 - easily the best across the 15 step 5 divisions of English football.

Bemerton remain three points behind Horndean, having played a game more, after a 4-2 victory at Hythe & Dibden last night.

They did it the hard way, though, having trailed 2-0 at half-time!

Former Baffins and Portchester midfielder Oscar Johnston started the comeback before goals from Stuart Green (2) and Josh Moore clinched all three points.

Prior to last night’s game, Birmingham had called on the Wessex League season to be extended – otherwise his side would have to cram their last six league games into a hectic 10-day period.

He has got his wish – all games involving promotion and relegation in the Premier can now be played up to and including Tuesday, April 25. The runners-up will travel to a Southern League club for a play-off final on April 29.

Games not affecting promotion or relegation can be played up until Monday, May 1.

In Division 1, games have to be completed by May 1 and all play-off games - two semi-finals and the final - by May 8.

Remaining games

AFC Portchester (36 games, 91 points): April 15 - Hamble Club (A); April 22 - Bemerton (A).

Horndean (33 games, 86 points): April 15 - Laverstock (A); April 18 - Brockenhurst (H); April 20 - Baffins (A): April 22 - Portland (H). TBA: Bemerton (H).

Stoneham (35 games, 86 points): April 15 - Bournemouth Poppies (A); April 18 - Cowes (A); April 22 - Alresford (A).