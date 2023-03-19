Hawks and Tonbridge Angels players contest a corner. Picture by Dave Haines

A few days after Jake McCarthy’s stoppage time leveller at Farnborough, Jamie Collins’ side again left it late - Faal converting a 86th minute penalty.

That was his 19th NLS goal of the season as Hawks’ winless run was stretched to eight games - during which they have banked just three points.

They are only averaging a point per game from their last 20 league fixtures, having won only five of them - relegation form.

Mo Faal celebrates with Jake McCarthy after his late penalty leveller. Picture by Dave Haines

But Faal’s spot-kick ensured they preserved their three-point lead over eighth-placed Tonbridge, the team immediately outside the play-off zone.

The Kent side arrived at Westleigh Park in good form, with three wins in five games and a 1-1 draw against champions-elect Ebbsfleet.

They took a first-half lead when Jack Wood curled a shot past Teddy Sharman-Lowe from just outside the 18-yard box.

Wood almost repeated his feat approaching half-time, but this time Hawks had a let-off when his side hit the woodwork.

The Tonbridge Angels keeper comes under pressure. Picture by Dave Haines

Time was running out when Josh Passley was brought down in the box and Faal made sure Hawks avoided what would have been a damaging seventh home league loss in 15 NLS games.

Collins said: ‘The first half we were in control but we moved the ball too slowly.

‘Danny Wright (who came on at half-time for Callum Kealy) made a massive difference. We probably created enough chances to have edged it.

‘At least we didn’t lose but it was disappointing not to get the win.’

Angels' Jordan Greenidge fires over the bar. Picture by Dave Haines

Hawks are joint-bottom of the NLS form table over the last six games with just three points each.