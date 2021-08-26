Tough test for Paulsgrove in first round of 2021/22 Portsmouth FA Senior Cup

Moneyfields lift the delayed 2019/20 Portsmouth Senior Cup trophy at Fratton Park last May. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The Hampshire Premier League club have been drawn away to Gosport Borough - the highest-ranked of the 23 clubs that have entered the tournament.

Hawks, who won the trophy in 2016/17 and 2017/18, have again decided not to enter.

Holders Moneyfields, aiming to lift the silverware for a third season running, are one of nine clubs to have been given a bye to the second round.

But Baffins, beaten on penalties by Moneys in the delayed 2019/20 final at Fratton Park last May, travel to Wessex Premier Division rivals Horndean.

1st round (to be played during October): Denmead v Fareham Town, Horndean v Baffins Milton Rovers, Whiteley Wanderers v United Services Portsmouth Reserves (if not played on a Saturday this is to be reversed midweek),

Meon Milton v Fleetlands (if not played on a Saturday this is to be reversed midweek), AFC Petersfield Town Juniors v Harvest Home (if not played on a Saturday this is to be reversed midweek), Gosport Borough v Paulsgrove, Paulsgrove Reserves v Locks Heath (if not played on a Saturday this is to be reversed midweek).

Byes: Moneyfields, Hayling United, Moneyfields Reserves, Locks Heath Reserves, AFC Portchester,

United Services Portsmouth, Clanfield, Liphook United, Petersfield Town.

Holders Baffins Milton won’t be defending their Portsmouth FA Victory Cup in 2021/22 - having folded at the end of last season.

Victory Cup 1st rd (October 31): Cobden v Village Home, Dingle Rovers v CJ Glass, North End Cosmos v Seagull.

Byes: Freehouse, Purbrook United, Paxton United, Fareham Utd, Wicor Mill.

Portsmouth FA Sunday Intermediate Cup 1st rd (October 31): Solent Town v Fleur de Lys, Whistle Stop v Freehouse Reserves, Lee Rangers v AFC Portchester Sunday, Wicor Mill Royals v Old Boys Athletic.

Byes: Hill Head, Samba, Southsea United, AFC Bedhampton Village.

Veterans Cup 1st rd (October 17): North End Cosmos v Burridge AFC, Paulsgrove v AFC Portchester, Meonstoke v Waterlooville Social Club, Waterlooville Social Club Reserves v CD Galaxy, Horndean United v Burridge AFC, Clanfield v Sevenoaks.

Byes: Moneyfields, Denmead.

Holders Portsmouth and Moneyfields - who lost the delayed 2019/20 final on penalties in June - have both been handed byes in this season’s Portsmouth FA Women’s Cup.

Women’s Cup (October 17): AFC Bedhampton Village Res v Widbrook United, Gosport Borough Res v Fleetlands, AFC Portchester v Widbrook United Res, Meon Milton v Gosport Borough, Liphook v AFC Bedhampton Village.

Byes: Portsmouth, Moneyfields, US Portsmouth.

Portsmouth FA Trophy 1st rd: Watersedge Park v Fratton Trades Res, AFC Cross Keys v Portchester Royals, TML v Waterlooville Wanderers Queens Head v AFC Lakeside Refit, Shepherds Crook v AFC Bedhampton Village Res, Whiteley v Waterlooville Social Club, Horndean United v Jubilee Res, Wickham Dynamos v Berewood Panthers, Titchfield v Berewood United, Co-op Dragons v Fleur De Lys U23, Horndean Hawks (Red Tails) v Denmead, Friends Fighting Cancer v Seagull Res, White Horse v Bridgemary Borough Colts, Bransbury Wanderers v Gosham Rangers, Fratton Trades v Jubilee, AC Copnor v Warren Wanderers.