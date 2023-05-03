News you can trust since 1877
Treble-chasing Saturn Royale beat Pelham Arms to reach City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League cup final - gallery

Treble-chasing Saturn Royale came through a tight contest to reach a City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League cup final.

By Simon Carter
Published 3rd May 2023, 08:23 BST

A solitary George Barber goal was enough to give the Division 6 leaders a 1-0 semi-final victory over Division 5 top dogs Pelham Arms in the Adelaide Cup.

Their reward is a showdown against Fort Cumberland, who sit second in Division Five, at Westleigh Park on Sunday, May 14.

The win came a week after Saturn had thumped White Horse Reserves 7-3 at Cams Alders to lift the Portsmouth & District FA Sunday Plate silverware.

And four points from their remaining three league fixtures will see them crowned champions.

