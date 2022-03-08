Mick Kirby salvaged a draw for Craneswater A against Cowplain Z

However, thanks to wins from Rich Jones and ‘Silver Fox’ Ian Pledge, the bowlers edged a 7-5 victory in League A.

Copnor A & E skipper Scott Compton emulated his son Dan’s win to salvage a 6-6 draw against Cowplain Gas.

Cowplain led through Neil Kirby but young Dan Compton won his match despite giving away a 30-point start.

Mick Kirby restored Cowplain’s lead before Compton Snr had the last say.

Stoke Sharks look like they haven’t been away from the Portsmouth snooker scene.

They made it two wins out of two in League C with an impressive 9-3 victory over Waterlooville D.

Simon Tulley (37 break), Stuart Burton and Chris Panter all won their two frames.

Broad Oak Dandys led against Waterlooville A when Les Broad, helped by a 50-point start, defeated professional Jamie Wilson.

Ville’s Dusty Tingley levelled and it all went down to the last match as Ioan Moon (Broad Oak) and Wilson had to play again. They fought out a draw, to ensure honours ended even at 6-6.

Matt Paffett conceded a 60-point start in his match, but still triumphed as Post Office defeated Alexandra Bowls Club 8-4 in League D.

After Paffett had won the opening match, Colin Williams extended the lead to 4-0 before the remaining games were all drawn.

Dan Lee and Lee Rendle won their games as Waterlooville Bananas also triumphed 8-4, against Copnor E.

Mick Kirby salvaged a draw for Craneswater A against Cowplain Z in League B.

Last man on, he needed to win his match to earn his side a 6-6 draw - and duly did just that.

Cowplain’s Dave Rees had earlier put his side ahead, with all the other matches ending in draws.

There first three games were drawn in the fixture between Broad Oak Social Club and visitors Emsworth.

Emsworth then took total control through Tommy O’Neill and Bobby Terry, before Mark Restall picked up a consolation brace.