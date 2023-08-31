Two-goal midweek debut for Portsmouth Academy striker who has joined Wessex League club Baffins Milton Rovers
Maxwell Hurst has joined Rovers, initially on a month’s loan, after impressing boss Danny Thompson while playing for a young Blues XI against Baffins in pre-season.
Given his first competitive run-out against Lymington on Tuesday as a 54th minute sub, the teenager netted twice as Rovers stormed to an 8-0 win.
With Shaftesbury failing to pick up three points at Brockenhurst, that win - the biggest of Thompson’s reign - allowed Baffins to reclaim top spot on goal difference.
Parish didn’t feature in pre-season and remains sidelined with tendonitis in one of his knees.
Thompson said: “With Jason out, we’ve only really got Kelvin Robinson and Miles Everett as experienced strikers. If one of them was to pick up an injury, we’d be struggling.
“Maxwell is a really good kid, he’s got a great attitude as you expect from someone who’s around a pro environment.
‘He didn’t look out of place against Lymington. He’s with us for a month to start with, that might be extended or it might not.
“Scoring goals and creating chances isn’t a problem at the moment.
“I’m not saying we don’t miss Jason, he’s a big player on and off the pitch for us, but we don’t need to rush him back until he’s fully fit.”
Hurst won’t be available for Baffins’ Hampshire Senior Cup tie against Bournemouth Poppies on September 12, as he will play for Pompey in the same tournament.
Thompson, meanwhile, handed two other youngsters their first Wessex League minutes for the club against Lymo.
Former Horndean Under-18 midfielder Joe Moore, dual signed from Chichester City, started at the PMC Stadium. And Toby Gibson, a left-back who was at Romsey Town last term, was introduced as a second-half sub.”
Thompson has no qualms about giving young players their chance at step 5 level.
“If you’re good enough you’ll play,” he said.
“We can’t splash the cash on players, so we have a good opportunity for young players around this area.
“Harvey Wellham has been in and around the first team since I’ve been here, Liam Brewer is on the fringes with Harry Fox, and Roux Hardcastle at 18 was in goal last season.”
Rovers can open up a points gap at the top of the Premier this weekend with victory over Bournemouth Poppies.
That’s because Shaftesbury are one of a handful of Wessex clubs in FA Cup first qualifying round action.