Two huge games for Moneyfields after ‘crazy’ few weeks including being told to play a ‘home’ match in Wiltshire

Kau'inohea Taylor scored twice as Moneyfields defeated Keynsham 3-1 to secure third place in the Women's National League South West Division 1. Picture: Dave Haines

Moneys take on holders Pompey at AFC Portchester in the final of the Portsmouth & District FA Women’s Cup this coming Thursday.

Then, on Sunday, they welcome Cardiff City to Furze Lane for a crucial South West Division 1 fixture at Furze Lane.

Though Moneys can’t finish any higher than their current third place, Cardiff need to win to leapfrog Exeter City and take the title - and promotion - on goal difference.

Moneys were due to host the Welsh club at Fleetlands’ Powder Monkey Park HQ last month, but the game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

With no spare Sunday dates, the league told Moneys they would have to host Cardiff at a neutral venue midway between the clubs.

Fairford, north of Swindon, was chosen to stage the game. But after travelling to Wiltshire last Wednesday, that game was also called off due to wet weather!

Now the game will take place in Portsmouth, a rare ‘home’ appearance for Moneys on Portsea Island.

Due to the delay in completing the John Jenkins Stadium at Dover Road, Karl Watson’s squad have had to play ‘home’ games at a variety of venues, including Fareham and Fleetlands.

Moneys have two league fixtures left but it appears their home match with St Austell won’t be played at all, with nothing riding on it for either side.

Watson’s side secured third place on Sunday by beating Keynsham 3-1. After falling behind, a Kau'Inohea Taylor double and one from sub Beth Burgess extended Moneys’ unbeaten league run to 12 games - nine of which they have won.

It is a fine achievement for Moneys to finish above the likes of AFC Bournemouth and Swindon Town.

‘The only two teams above us, Exeter and Cardiff, have bigger budgets,’ said Watson, ‘but there are small margins between us.’

Indeed, Moneys went to south Wales earlier in the season and romped to a stunning 4-0 win against a Cardiff side who were unbeaten.

‘We haven’t been playing that well recently but the girls always find a way to win,’ said Watson.

‘We have lost nine first team players but this group have become so close.

‘We’ve played three 16-year-olds – Freya Farrow is still at school but she’s played the last six or seven games, she’s a joy to work with.

‘There have been 101 hurdles put in our way – it’s been a crazy few weeks - but this group of players and staff are unbelievable.

‘Hopefully we can win some silverware. We’re never expected to beat Pompey, the pressure is always on them. It’s just a joy for us to give it a go.’

Pompey wrapped up their Southern Premier Division season on Sunday with a 1-0 win over relegated Crawley at Fratton Park.

Alison Hall scored a second half winner in front of a bumper crowd of 1,471.

Pompey had already secured fourth place in the third tier of the women’s pyramid, one level above where Moneyfields are playing.