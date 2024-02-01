Two League One players seal transfer deadline day moves to League Two
Two League One players are set to drop down a division on the final day of the 2024 January transfer window.
January transfer deadline day is here. Clubs in the EFL are looking to make season-changing signings while there is still time - what is set to take place in League One today?
Two players, currently signed to clubs in England's third division, are set for moves to League Two. One is an experienced striker, while the other is a dogged, high-energy midfielder - let's take a look at who they are and who is set to snap them up today.
Grimsby Town to sign Curtis Thompson from Cheltenham Town
League Two strugglers Grimsby Town are poised to make a major deadline day deal, as they look to finalise a transfer for Cheltenham Town midfielder Curtis Thompson.
This comes from a report from Gloucestershire Live. Thompson, 30, has become something of a fringe player at Cheltenham this season - he has made 19 appearances for the Robins, but has yet to score a goal or register an assist.
Wrexham seal deal to sign Fleetwood Town forward Jack Marriott
Wrexham have become no stranger to high-profile signings since the arrival of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Today, they have made another, following the confirmation of Jack Marriott's arrival from Fleetwood Town.
A high-scoring forward back in the 2017/18 season for Peterborough United, he has yet to replicate that success elsewhere - manager Phil Parkinson will be hoping that he and Paul Mullin can form an effective partnership.
On his move to the Red Dragons, Marriott said: "I’m really pleased to be here and happy to get the deal over the line. The club’s performances, the way they play as a team is a real key factor for me signing and the trajectory that the Club is going in is something that I want to be involved in and I’m absolutely delighted to be here."