Two new defenders help Baffins Milton Rovers rediscover winning Wessex League Premier Division formula against lowly Amesbury

Ellis Martin left Moneyfields to make his Baffins Milton Rovers debut yesterday

Rovers’ title dream had taken a succession of hits, with just two points in five matches ahead of a visit from struggling Amesbury.

Boss Shaun Wilkinson’s response to three successive defeats - against Fareham, Portland and Cowes - was to sign Ellis Martin from Portsea Island neighbours Moneyfields and Littlehampton’s Jack Williamson.

Martin slotted in at left-back with the right-footed Rhys Lloyd - who has been playing left-back all season - switched to the right side.

Lee Molyneaux was left out, allowing dual signed Williamson - the brother of Baffins’ full back Charlie, currently out injured - to partner Ed Sanders in central defence.

Littlehampton are top of the Southern Combination League but Williamson has been restricted to just six league starts this season.

On a heavily sanded pitch - Baffins keeper and groundsman Charlie Searle had put down 60 tonnes of sand in midweek - the hosts dominated.

Wilkinson was particularly pleased with his midfield three of skipper James Cowen, Harry Sargeant and Stan Bridgman. In their previous home game against Fareham Baffins had started with two wingers – George Britton and Oscar Johnson – but both of those were on the bench as the manager shuffled his pack in a bid to rediscover a winning formula.

‘Possession wise, it’s the best we’ve played for a long while,’ said Wilkinson. ‘On another day it could have been nine or 10, they only had one shot.

‘Lee Molyneaux’s done a lot of travelling with his work recently, he’s been to Kansas, to Scotland, to Birmingham - and he played three 90 minutes in a week. I just thought he needed a rest.’

Wilkinson fielded an experienced starting XI with a front three of Craig McAllister, Jason Parish and Alex Przespolewski.

Sanders and Przespolewski put Baffins into a 2-0 half-time lead. And after rock bottom Amesbury had pulled one back, young Owen Penlham came off the bench to win a penalty which fellow sub Tommy Scutt converted.

Baffins remain fourth, six points behind Hamworthy having played a game more, but the picture could have changed dramatically in a month’s time as Rovers now face an ultra-tough fixture list.

They travel to second-placed Horndean next weekend before games against Stoneham (H), Shaftesbury (H), AFC Portchester (A), Bashley (A) and Brockenhurst (H).