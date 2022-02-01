Horndean (red) and Fareham (blue) meet in the Wessex League tonight. Picture: Martyn White

A mouthwatering encounter is in prospect when Wessex League Premier Division table-toppers Horndean travel to Cams Alders to face Fareham Town.

The Deans are the second highest-scoring side among the 317 clubs who comprise the 16 step 5 leagues in this country.

Michael Birmingham’s men have belted 90 goals in 28 games at an average of 3.21.

The only team in the top five tiers of non-league who have netted more often are Southern Combination League leaders Littlehampton (97 in 26 games).

Pete Stiles’ Fareham are the third highest scorers with 85 goals in 27 matches.

Horndean have scored a league goal on average every 28 minutes this season, with Fareham averaging a goal every 28 and a half minutes.

What are the chances of a 3-3 draw at Cams Alders tonight then?

If they continue their current rate of scoring across the 40-game Wessex programme, Horndean will finish with 129 goals.

That would be the highest since Sholing hammered 134 goals en route to winning the Premier Division title in 2013/14 - the same season they also won the FA Vase.

Prior to that, Winchester City belted 138 goals in winning the Premier title in 2011/12.

Fareham, if they maintain their current scoring rate, will finish with 126 goals. That would be a phenomenal achievement bearing in mind they are currently 10 points off the top six.

Both Horndean and Fareham should rewrite their Wessex League record books this season. The most goals Horndean have ever scored in a Wessex season is 104 (second tier, 2010/11). The most they have managed in a top flight season is 94 in finishing fourth in 2017/18. The most Fareham have ever managed in a Wessex Premier campaign is 95 in 2006/07.

At step 6 level of the non-league pyramid, meanwhile, two clubs have already reached the 100-goal league milestone.

In the United Counties League second tier, Aylestone Park have struck 107 times in 30 matches.