Two Portsmouth loanees could face each other in the FA Cup third qualifying round

Today’s draw has given Hampton & Richmond a home tie on October 1 against either Gosport Borough or Paulton Rovers.

Shaun Gale’s Gosport were held 1-1 at home by one tier lower Paulton at the weekend and must replay in north Somerset tomorrow.

Pompey’s Liam Vincent started for Hampton in last weekend’s 2-0 second qualifying round win at Bognor Regis.

Liam Vincent is currently on loan to Hampton & Richmond

And his Fratton Park colleague Harry Jewitt-White is currently on loan at Gosport, where he featured for Boro in their 0-0 first qualifying round draw at Hamworthy United.

Due to a red card awarded in a Southern League game at Winchester on Bank Holiday Monday, Jewitt-White hasn’t featured for Boro since.

Hawks’ reward for a home win against AFC Totton is a third qualifying round trip to Carshalton Athletic.

That means a return to south west London for Hawks boss Paul Doswell, who was manager of Carshalton’s (very near) neighbours Sutton Athletic for 11 years.

Pompey loanee midfielder Harry Jewitt-White, right. Picture by Tom Phillips

Carshalton play in the Isthmian League Premier, one tier down from the National League South level where Hawks are second.

Athletic are managed by Steve McKimm, who was head coach under Doswell at Sutton for two years prior to being appointed Tonbridge Angels boss in 2014.