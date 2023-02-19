Tyler Giddings off the mark for Baffins Milton Rovers in another Wessex League home win

Tyler Giddings, left, pictured in action for Moneyfields in the Southern League, scored his first Baffins goal in the win against Laverstock & Ford. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

The centre half has returned to the PMC Stadium for a second ‘loan’ spell from divisional rivals AFC Portchester.

Since his return, Rovers have kept back-to-back clean sheets in league wins against Portland (1-0) and Laverstock & Ford (2-0).

‘Tyler’s played in the Southern League for Moneyfields,’ said Rovers boss Danny Thompson. ‘He’s played a lot of games and it’s important we brought in someone like him with a bit of experience.’

After a goalless first half against Laverstock, Giddings opened the scoring when he headed in from a Dillon North corner.

Charlie Oakwell added a second as Rovers scissored the gap between them and sixth-placed Hamble Club to four points.

‘We were in total control,’ said Thompson. ‘I don’t think Roux Hardcastle had a shot to save.

‘It was an important win, a big win, as they were only three points behind us.’

Thompson is planning to field a ‘full strength’ team in Tuesday’s home Hampshire Senior Cup tie with one division higher Lymington.

Victory would take Baffins, the only Wessex club left in the tournament, through to a quarter-final date at Aldershot or Sholing.

‘We’ll go full strength, we’ve go to,’ Thompson declared. ‘It would be an amazing achievement to get through.’

Centre half Ed Sanders is available again after a one-game ban, but Josh Rose and Dan Aitken are both cup-tied.