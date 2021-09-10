Shepherds Crook celebrate another goal in their 9-0 thrashing of Fratton Trades Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp

The Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves player struck FIVE times in a Division 5 fixture against Tamworth - and still ended up on the losing side!

Joe Boxall netted four of Tamworth's goals with Ross Robertson, Jack Holloway and Harry Weston also on target.

New boys Southletico defeated Saturn Royale 4-0 - after Saturn rattled the crossbar three times in the opening exchanges.

The Fratton Trades Reserves keeper collects the ball against Shepherds Crook. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Southletico took the lead when a cross-cum-shot from Dan Backhouse found the back of the net and just before half-time Chad Cadman made it 2-0.

Southletico added a further two in the second half from Si Massiah and Harry Hatherley.

A man of the match performance from Richard Duggan still couldn't help Afc Eastney as they lost 4-0 to AFC Fairfield (Dan Clasby 2, Rick Hemming, Brandon Baker).

Chris Bearpark’s treble helped FC Fenix go nap against Fratton Trades A.

Shepherds Crook (red/black) score again v Fratton Trades Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp

*Sub Kyle Sargeant made a stunning impact as Shepherds Crook romped to victory in the opening round of matches in Division 4.

He grabbed a hat-trick as Crook thumped Fratton Trades Reserves 9-1 with further goals coming from Kyle Elston (2), Josh Pretlove (2), Harry Sykes and Tilden Owens. Connor Smith replied.

Mick Anslow and Jack Fairbairn netted braces as Watersedge caned new boys Berewood United 8-2. Mick Benfield, Ben Jewell, Lee Watson and Anders Wyatt also scored with George Barton and Olly Cryer replying.

Tom Webb’s treble helped Fleur De Lys U23s defeat Friends Fighting Cancer A 4-3. Brandon Riva also struck with Harry Byrne (2) and Charlie Moore replying.

Shepherds Crook (red/black) v Fratton Trades Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Liam Newman (3), Ryan Hughes and Mark Whitwick helped Prince of Wales triumph 5-3 at Jubilee Reserves (Dan Simpson 2, Tom Gregson).

Charlie Ruffell, Josh Townsley, Brendan Bowman and Declan Horn gave AFC Lakeside Refit a 4-2 home victory over AFC Solent. Archie Drury twice replied.

*Leon Porter bagged five goals as Prospect Park Rangers belted AFC Fairfields Reserves 14-0 in Division 6.

Blake Bicknell (4), Harry Regan (2), Tom Cross (2) and Lee Guest completed the rout.

Shepherds Crook (red/black) v Fratton Trades Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp

AFC Eastney boasted two hat-trick heroes - Billy Tee and Tyler Braddock - in an 8-0 win against Spartan Atthletic. Louis Stothard and Bailey Williams also netted.

A last-minute winner from Spencer Baldry gave Padnell Rovers a 3-2 success against Pelham Arms.

Padnell took the lead with a great strike from Joe Spencer, only for Zac James to level with an own goal.

Baldry restored Padnell’s lead but with 10 minutes to go Pelham again drew level, setting the scene for Baldry to grab his second.

Declan Jordan and Luke Askey both netted twice as Milton Park Rangers defeated King George Rovers 7-2.

Toby Farrier’s double helped Horndean United pip Fratton Trades A 4-3.

Harry Knight’s hat-trick paved the way for Hatton Rovers to beat Freehouse B 4-1.