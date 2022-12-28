US Portsmouth handed surprise boost ahead of Wessex League Portsea  Island derby at Baffins Milton Rovers

Bradey Norton (left) is included in US Portsmouth's squad for Thursday's Wessex League trip to city rivals Baffins.

Quirke wasn’t expecting to have attacking midfielder Bradey Norton available until around mid-January due to a hamstring problem.

But Norton got a competitive run-out for Fareham Town U23s - which he runs alongside USP colleague Simon Woods - as a sub against Hamble U23s three days before Christmas.

He subsequently declared himself fit and is included in the USP 16 which makes the short journey to the PMC Stadium on Thursday (7.45pm).

Both teams are in Wessex Premier form - Baffins having won their last three and USP having rattled off four wins in five (only losing 4-2 at third-placed AFC Stoneham).

Baffins could narrow the gap on sixth-placed Moneyfields to just two points with another win, but a USP success would see them move to within four points of Rovers.

‘Let’s hope we can get it on,’ said Quirke. ‘We’re really keen to get it on and I am sure Baffins are too.’

Indeed they are, but Rovers boss Danny Thompson admits it’s ‘touch and go’ whether the pitch will pass a scheduled early afternoon inspection.

‘I was down there yesterday (Tuesday) and it was really soft,’ he said. ‘We haven’t even been able to get on the pitch to mark it out. I’m not really hopeful but we want to play, we want to finish the year with three points.’

Baffins are without 13-goal top scorer Tom Vincent - away in New York - while USP are without holding midfielder Tyler Burns, away in Spain.

‘Both sides will be looking at the game as a chance to continue good momentum,’ said Quirke. ‘That’s how I’m looking at it.

‘To get any result there would be a positive for us. If we can beat the teams around us and pick up the odd point or three points against teams in the top half we should stay up.’

Baffins were able to train at a venue in Portsmouth on Tuesday morning, before some of their players and management went to watch Moneyfields v Portchester.