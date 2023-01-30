US Portsmouth's Cameron Quirke was on target in the 5-3 home Wessex League loss to Bemerton. Picture: Charlotte Jeffes.

But the ‘goals against’ column is a huge concern as USP have been sucked closer to the Wessex League Premier drop zone in recent weeks.

Quirke’s side have netted 10 times in their last four league matches, but have conceded 15 goals in the same period and picked up just a solitary point.

As a result, second bottom Pagham are now just five points adrift of seventh-bottom USP - after two straight wins against Shaftesbury - and still have five games in hand.

In recent weeks, USP have drawn 3-3 at Portland, lost 3-2 at Bemerton, 4-2 at home to Shaftesbury and 5-3 at home to Bemerton at the weekend. Prior to that they lost 4-0 to Moneyfields.

No club outside the Premier’s top seven have scored more league goals than USP’s 39 this season. But only three clubs have shipped more than their 54.

Regarding the most recent loss to Bemerton, Quirke told The News: ‘It was a great game for the neutral, very entertaining. But I didn’t get quite the same feeling, that’s for sure.

‘I was annoyed at times, disappointed at times, frustrated at times, but also elated at times. I went through the whole rainbow of emotions.

‘Scoring goals is not a problem for us, and that’s a phenomenal place to be in step 5 football when you’re not paying your players.

‘To score three goals at home and not win … it’s not a great place to be.

‘It’s a real challenge trying to keep a clean sheet, or at least keep the goal count down. We need to be more robust, more ruthless, a little bit more focussed, a little bit more concentrated. We are giving away poor goals.

‘That’s the most frustrating thing, teams are not having to work hard for their goals.

‘At the weekend it was 2-2 at half-time and we conceded within 40 seconds of the restart. We were down to 10 men at the time as Tyler Burns was still in the sin bin.

‘It’s difficult to swallow at times.

‘I’m not hanging the back four out to dry, defending is an 11-man business.’

Quirke took centre half Sam Emeney out of the starting XI against Bemerton. ‘On reflection, I might have come to a different decision. But you have to live and die by the decisions you make.’

Emeney’s availability is now uncertain for a few weeks as he’s started a job up in Newcastle. He will certainly miss Tuesday’s short league trip to former club Baffins Milton Rovers.